Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

10 November 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 10 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,390 Highest price paid per share: 128.40p Lowest price paid per share: 124.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.0110p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 930,053 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,811,523 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,811,523 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.0110p 48,390

Individual information:

