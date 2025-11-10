Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

10.11.2025 17:51:45

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

10-Nov-2025 / 16:51 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

10 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

10 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

48,390

Highest price paid per share:

128.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

124.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

127.0110p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 930,053 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,811,523 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,811,523 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

127.0110p

 48,390

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

628

124.60

08:19:24

00360296588TRLO1

XLON

668

126.00

08:42:30

00360308741TRLO1

XLON

244

126.20

08:50:45

00360312404TRLO1

XLON

606

126.20

08:50:45

00360312405TRLO1

XLON

191

126.20

08:50:54

00360312485TRLO1

XLON

626

125.80

08:50:55

00360312487TRLO1

XLON

653

126.00

11:47:04

00360366901TRLO1

XLON

652

126.00

11:47:04

00360366902TRLO1

XLON

1289

126.00

11:47:05

00360366903TRLO1

XLON

1333

126.00

11:47:05

00360366904TRLO1

XLON

1334

126.00

11:47:07

00360366905TRLO1

XLON

1244

126.00

11:47:32

00360366911TRLO1

XLON

1302

126.00

11:47:34

00360366915TRLO1

XLON

1341

126.60

11:47:36

00360366917TRLO1

XLON

1341

126.60

11:47:36

00360366918TRLO1

XLON

1341

126.40

11:47:36

00360366919TRLO1

XLON

1

127.00

12:05:33

00360367323TRLO1

XLON

657

127.00

12:08:41

00360367372TRLO1

XLON

656

127.40

12:22:35

00360367825TRLO1

XLON

669

127.20

12:30:37

00360367995TRLO1

XLON

13

127.20

12:30:37

00360367996TRLO1

XLON

655

127.20

12:30:37

00360367997TRLO1

XLON

280

127.20

12:30:37

00360367998TRLO1

XLON

407

128.00

12:33:23

00360368070TRLO1

XLON

370

128.00

12:33:23

00360368071TRLO1

XLON

189

128.00

12:33:23

00360368072TRLO1

XLON

28

128.00

12:33:23

00360368073TRLO1

XLON

65

128.40

12:34:26

00360368080TRLO1

XLON

595

128.40

12:34:26

00360368081TRLO1

XLON

670

127.80

12:35:34

00360368114TRLO1

XLON

671

127.60

12:37:23

00360368172TRLO1

XLON

661

127.40

12:43:16

00360368247TRLO1

XLON

646

127.20

12:43:22

00360368248TRLO1

XLON

261

127.80

12:56:00

00360368736TRLO1

XLON

68

127.80

12:56:00

00360368737TRLO1

XLON

469

127.80

12:56:02

00360368738TRLO1

XLON

339

127.60

12:56:14

00360368743TRLO1

XLON

341

127.60

12:56:14

00360368744TRLO1

XLON

87

127.80

13:04:29

00360368932TRLO1

XLON

171

127.80

13:04:29

00360368933TRLO1

XLON

29

127.60

13:04:39

00360368935TRLO1

XLON

661

127.60

13:14:42

00360369184TRLO1

XLON

93

128.00

13:15:09

00360369187TRLO1

XLON

163

128.00

13:15:09

00360369188TRLO1

XLON

61

128.20

13:15:10

00360369189TRLO1

XLON

642

127.60

13:30:49

00360369617TRLO1

XLON

202

128.00

13:30:49

00360369618TRLO1

XLON

675

128.20

13:30:49

00360369619TRLO1

XLON

642

127.60

13:35:19

00360369720TRLO1

XLON

648

127.60

13:36:15

00360369764TRLO1

XLON

664

127.40

13:36:58

00360369779TRLO1

XLON

389

127.00

13:36:59

00360369780TRLO1

XLON

288

127.00

13:45:02

00360370129TRLO1

XLON

87

127.00

13:45:02

00360370130TRLO1

XLON

302

127.00

13:45:59

00360370172TRLO1

XLON

375

127.00

13:45:59

00360370173TRLO1

XLON

352

127.40

13:46:22

00360370180TRLO1

XLON

250

127.40

13:46:22

00360370181TRLO1

XLON

597

127.40

13:46:22

00360370182TRLO1

XLON

378

127.60

13:47:06

00360370201TRLO1

XLON

262

127.60

13:47:06

00360370202TRLO1

XLON

178

127.60

13:53:04

00360370454TRLO1

XLON

457

127.60

13:53:04

00360370455TRLO1

XLON

89

127.60

14:06:57

00360371040TRLO1

XLON

115

127.60

14:06:57

00360371041TRLO1

XLON

120

127.60

14:06:57

00360371042TRLO1

XLON

108

127.60

14:06:57

00360371043TRLO1

XLON

8

127.60

14:12:22

00360371221TRLO1

XLON

635

127.40

14:12:22

00360371222TRLO1

XLON

125

127.60

14:24:41

00360371759TRLO1

XLON

219

127.60

14:24:41

00360371760TRLO1

XLON

635

127.40

14:24:41

00360371761TRLO1

XLON

85

127.60

14:34:45

00360372499TRLO1

XLON

98

127.60

14:34:45

00360372500TRLO1

XLON

296

127.60

14:34:45

00360372501TRLO1

XLON

154

127.60

14:34:45

00360372502TRLO1

XLON

634

127.40

14:42:09

00360372894TRLO1

XLON

73

127.40

14:45:29

00360373098TRLO1

XLON

195

127.40

14:45:29

00360373099TRLO1

XLON

345

127.40

14:45:29

00360373100TRLO1

XLON

25

127.40

14:45:29

00360373101TRLO1

XLON

75

127.40

14:47:51

00360373311TRLO1

XLON

553

127.40

14:47:51

00360373312TRLO1

XLON

9

127.40

14:47:51

00360373313TRLO1

XLON

633

127.20

14:51:50

00360373724TRLO1

XLON

645

127.00

14:51:51

00360373726TRLO1

XLON

280

126.60

14:51:51

00360373727TRLO1

XLON

342

126.60

14:51:59

00360373735TRLO1

XLON

280

126.60

14:51:59

00360373736TRLO1

XLON

185

127.20

15:10:47

00360375353TRLO1

XLON

171

127.20

15:10:47

00360375354TRLO1

XLON

217

127.20

15:10:47

00360375355TRLO1

XLON

481

127.20

15:10:47

00360375356TRLO1

XLON

649

127.20

15:10:47

00360375357TRLO1

XLON

173

127.20

15:10:47

00360375358TRLO1

XLON

626

127.40

15:48:12

00360377331TRLO1

XLON

658

127.20

15:51:10

00360377439TRLO1

XLON

644

127.00

16:02:03

00360377882TRLO1

XLON

643

127.00

16:02:03

00360377883TRLO1

XLON

133

127.40

16:08:56

00360378535TRLO1

XLON

179

127.80

16:18:38

00360379255TRLO1

XLON

126

127.80

16:18:38

00360379256TRLO1

XLON

1

127.80

16:18:38

00360379257TRLO1

XLON

344

127.80

16:18:38

00360379258TRLO1

XLON

222

127.80

16:18:38

00360379259TRLO1

XLON

1320

127.20

16:19:36

00360379330TRLO1

XLON

1320

127.40

16:19:36

00360379331TRLO1

XLON

1365

127.20

16:19:36

00360379332TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 407763
EQS News ID: 2227240

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

