11.11.2025 17:52:35

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

11-Nov-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

11 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

11 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

23,612

Highest price paid per share:

130.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

126.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

127.8923p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 953,665 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,787,911 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,787,911 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

127.8923p

23,612

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2019

130.00

08:50:44

00360514695TRLO1

XLON

4031

129.80

08:58:23

00360519357TRLO1

XLON

323

129.80

09:34:22

00360534453TRLO1

XLON

1

129.80

09:34:33

00360534510TRLO1

XLON

673

129.00

10:10:00

00360559122TRLO1

XLON

683

128.20

10:10:19

00360559131TRLO1

XLON

645

127.00

12:02:03

00360564706TRLO1

XLON

632

127.40

13:11:33

00360567299TRLO1

XLON

681

127.20

14:02:32

00360569576TRLO1

XLON

298

127.40

14:02:32

00360569577TRLO1

XLON

681

127.20

14:02:32

00360569578TRLO1

XLON

679

127.00

14:02:33

00360569580TRLO1

XLON

671

127.00

14:02:33

00360569581TRLO1

XLON

672

127.00

14:02:34

00360569582TRLO1

XLON

486

127.00

14:02:34

00360569583TRLO1

XLON

43

127.00

14:02:35

00360569592TRLO1

XLON

93

127.00

14:02:35

00360569593TRLO1

XLON

486

127.00

14:02:35

00360569594TRLO1

XLON

136

127.00

14:02:35

00360569595TRLO1

XLON

293

126.40

14:02:39

00360569616TRLO1

XLON

366

126.40

14:02:39

00360569617TRLO1

XLON

520

126.00

14:03:45

00360569762TRLO1

XLON

155

126.00

14:05:54

00360569861TRLO1

XLON

384

127.20

14:37:14

00360572950TRLO1

XLON

660

126.80

14:39:46

00360573191TRLO1

XLON

326

126.40

14:45:13

00360573706TRLO1

XLON

314

126.40

14:45:13

00360573707TRLO1

XLON

446

126.40

14:46:46

00360573905TRLO1

XLON

1

126.40

14:46:46

00360573906TRLO1

XLON

12

126.60

15:22:38

00360578065TRLO1

XLON

53

127.60

15:36:02

00360579213TRLO1

XLON

57

127.60

15:36:02

00360579214TRLO1

XLON

677

127.20

15:36:14

00360579230TRLO1

XLON

682

126.80

15:38:50

00360579425TRLO1

XLON

123

127.20

15:43:55

00360579883TRLO1

XLON

3

126.80

15:47:23

00360580079TRLO1

XLON

621

126.80

15:47:23

00360580080TRLO1

XLON

637

127.20

15:57:07

00360580953TRLO1

XLON

677

126.80

16:08:20

00360582150TRLO1

XLON

549

127.80

16:08:30

00360582157TRLO1

XLON

354

127.80

16:08:30

00360582158TRLO1

XLON

695

127.80

16:08:30

00360582160TRLO1

XLON

393

127.80

16:08:34

00360582164TRLO1

XLON

605

127.40

16:08:34

00360582165TRLO1

XLON

76

127.00

16:08:56

00360582183TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 407892
EQS News ID: 2227996

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

