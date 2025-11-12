Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
12.11.2025 18:26:56

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

12-Nov-2025 / 17:26 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

12 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

12 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,497

Highest price paid per share:

128.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

126.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

127.4648p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 969,162 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,772,414 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,772,414 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

127.4648p

15,497

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

455

127.20

11:14:52

00360802358TRLO1

XLON

400

127.20

11:17:37

00360802488TRLO1

XLON

119

127.60

11:28:27

00360802844TRLO1

XLON

77

127.60

11:28:27

00360802845TRLO1

XLON

108

127.60

11:28:28

00360802847TRLO1

XLON

654

127.40

11:28:28

00360802848TRLO1

XLON

262

127.40

11:28:33

00360802850TRLO1

XLON

60

127.40

11:28:33

00360802851TRLO1

XLON

78

127.40

11:28:33

00360802852TRLO1

XLON

123

127.20

11:28:59

00360802870TRLO1

XLON

519

127.20

11:28:59

00360802871TRLO1

XLON

325

127.80

11:29:51

00360802913TRLO1

XLON

73

127.80

11:29:51

00360802914TRLO1

XLON

717

127.80

11:32:43

00360803003TRLO1

XLON

55

127.80

11:32:51

00360803004TRLO1

XLON

658

127.40

11:43:37

00360803440TRLO1

XLON

642

127.40

11:43:56

00360803453TRLO1

XLON

642

127.40

11:44:09

00360803455TRLO1

XLON

642

127.40

11:44:17

00360803459TRLO1

XLON

618

127.60

11:45:34

00360803516TRLO1

XLON

132

127.80

11:55:48

00360803886TRLO1

XLON

43

127.80

11:55:48

00360803887TRLO1

XLON

265

128.20

12:15:13

00360804423TRLO1

XLON

287

128.20

12:15:13

00360804424TRLO1

XLON

605

128.20

12:15:13

00360804425TRLO1

XLON

644

128.00

13:41:17

00360807219TRLO1

XLON

71

127.60

13:58:56

00360807880TRLO1

XLON

609

127.80

15:14:24

00360812588TRLO1

XLON

615

127.60

15:46:14

00360814748TRLO1

XLON

650

127.60

15:47:43

00360814812TRLO1

XLON

162

127.60

15:48:06

00360814840TRLO1

XLON

637

127.60

15:49:03

00360814910TRLO1

XLON

637

127.40

15:52:23

00360815283TRLO1

XLON

66

127.40

15:54:26

00360815476TRLO1

XLON

638

127.20

15:54:37

00360815482TRLO1

XLON

630

126.80

15:54:53

00360815516TRLO1

XLON

129

127.20

15:55:27

00360815567TRLO1

XLON

639

127.00

15:57:33

00360815707TRLO1

XLON

112

126.80

16:06:43

00360816592TRLO1

XLON

60

126.80

16:06:43

00360816593TRLO1

XLON

172

126.60

16:11:53

00360816991TRLO1

XLON

328

126.60

16:11:53

00360816992TRLO1

XLON

139

126.60

16:11:53

00360816993TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

a


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 408044
EQS News ID: 2228846

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten