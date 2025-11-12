Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

12 November 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 12 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,497 Highest price paid per share: 128.20p Lowest price paid per share: 126.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.4648p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 969,162 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,772,414 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,772,414 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.4648p 15,497

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 455 127.20 11:14:52 00360802358TRLO1 XLON 400 127.20 11:17:37 00360802488TRLO1 XLON 119 127.60 11:28:27 00360802844TRLO1 XLON 77 127.60 11:28:27 00360802845TRLO1 XLON 108 127.60 11:28:28 00360802847TRLO1 XLON 654 127.40 11:28:28 00360802848TRLO1 XLON 262 127.40 11:28:33 00360802850TRLO1 XLON 60 127.40 11:28:33 00360802851TRLO1 XLON 78 127.40 11:28:33 00360802852TRLO1 XLON 123 127.20 11:28:59 00360802870TRLO1 XLON 519 127.20 11:28:59 00360802871TRLO1 XLON 325 127.80 11:29:51 00360802913TRLO1 XLON 73 127.80 11:29:51 00360802914TRLO1 XLON 717 127.80 11:32:43 00360803003TRLO1 XLON 55 127.80 11:32:51 00360803004TRLO1 XLON 658 127.40 11:43:37 00360803440TRLO1 XLON 642 127.40 11:43:56 00360803453TRLO1 XLON 642 127.40 11:44:09 00360803455TRLO1 XLON 642 127.40 11:44:17 00360803459TRLO1 XLON 618 127.60 11:45:34 00360803516TRLO1 XLON 132 127.80 11:55:48 00360803886TRLO1 XLON 43 127.80 11:55:48 00360803887TRLO1 XLON 265 128.20 12:15:13 00360804423TRLO1 XLON 287 128.20 12:15:13 00360804424TRLO1 XLON 605 128.20 12:15:13 00360804425TRLO1 XLON 644 128.00 13:41:17 00360807219TRLO1 XLON 71 127.60 13:58:56 00360807880TRLO1 XLON 609 127.80 15:14:24 00360812588TRLO1 XLON 615 127.60 15:46:14 00360814748TRLO1 XLON 650 127.60 15:47:43 00360814812TRLO1 XLON 162 127.60 15:48:06 00360814840TRLO1 XLON 637 127.60 15:49:03 00360814910TRLO1 XLON 637 127.40 15:52:23 00360815283TRLO1 XLON 66 127.40 15:54:26 00360815476TRLO1 XLON 638 127.20 15:54:37 00360815482TRLO1 XLON 630 126.80 15:54:53 00360815516TRLO1 XLON 129 127.20 15:55:27 00360815567TRLO1 XLON 639 127.00 15:57:33 00360815707TRLO1 XLON 112 126.80 16:06:43 00360816592TRLO1 XLON 60 126.80 16:06:43 00360816593TRLO1 XLON 172 126.60 16:11:53 00360816991TRLO1 XLON 328 126.60 16:11:53 00360816992TRLO1 XLON 139 126.60 16:11:53 00360816993TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

a