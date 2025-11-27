Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

27.11.2025 18:08:05

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

27-Nov-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

27 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

27 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

20,029

Highest price paid per share:

124.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

122.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

123.7616p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,462,837 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,278,739 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,278,739 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

123.7616p

20,029

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

410

122.20

09:28:48

00363381314TRLO1

XLON

343

123.40

09:29:11

00363381589TRLO1

XLON

526

123.80

09:29:26

00363381784TRLO1

XLON

62

123.80

09:29:26

00363381785TRLO1

XLON

64

123.80

09:29:26

00363381786TRLO1

XLON

656

123.60

09:30:29

00363382523TRLO1

XLON

434

123.20

09:35:24

00363386766TRLO1

XLON

675

123.60

09:45:00

00363394486TRLO1

XLON

140

123.80

10:03:46

00363406937TRLO1

XLON

44

124.00

10:26:16

00363407425TRLO1

XLON

381

123.80

10:31:28

00363407549TRLO1

XLON

702

124.00

11:01:23

00363408572TRLO1

XLON

663

123.60

11:01:23

00363408573TRLO1

XLON

1325

123.20

11:01:23

00363408574TRLO1

XLON

663

123.40

11:01:23

00363408575TRLO1

XLON

664

123.20

11:01:24

00363408576TRLO1

XLON

1292

123.20

11:01:24

00363408577TRLO1

XLON

3581

123.20

11:01:24

00363408578TRLO1

XLON

86

124.00

11:02:29

00363408612TRLO1

XLON

62

124.40

11:33:08

00363409412TRLO1

XLON

699

124.60

11:33:08

00363409413TRLO1

XLON

699

124.60

11:48:55

00363409874TRLO1

XLON

637

124.40

11:48:55

00363409875TRLO1

XLON

62

124.40

11:48:55

00363409876TRLO1

XLON

1211

124.40

11:48:56

00363409877TRLO1

XLON

462

124.00

12:01:12

00363410230TRLO1

XLON

708

124.20

12:02:08

00363410243TRLO1

XLON

695

124.60

12:04:58

00363410357TRLO1

XLON

1389

124.60

12:04:58

00363410358TRLO1

XLON

694

124.60

12:04:58

00363410359TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 409660
EQS News ID: 2237092

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

