28.11.2025 18:23:55

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

28-Nov-2025 / 17:23 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

28 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

28 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,611

Highest price paid per share:

126.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

124.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

125.5316p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,479,448 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,262,128 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,262,128 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

125.5316p

16,611

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

495

125.40

08:29:11

00363533849TRLO1

XLON

101

125.40

08:31:18

00363534987TRLO1

XLON

39

125.40

08:31:18

00363534988TRLO1

XLON

495

125.40

08:31:18

00363534989TRLO1

XLON

666

125.20

08:56:52

00363554458TRLO1

XLON

666

125.40

09:10:35

00363562295TRLO1

XLON

637

125.40

09:11:04

00363562594TRLO1

XLON

204

125.40

09:17:16

00363565829TRLO1

XLON

625

125.00

09:20:22

00363568208TRLO1

XLON

616

124.80

09:20:38

00363568402TRLO1

XLON

1429

124.80

09:20:38

00363568403TRLO1

XLON

174

125.60

09:39:04

00363582465TRLO1

XLON

626

125.40

09:45:30

00363586695TRLO1

XLON

335

125.20

09:45:31

00363586701TRLO1

XLON

1

125.20

10:00:31

00363594328TRLO1

XLON

4301

125.60

10:16:58

00363594808TRLO1

XLON

666

125.80

10:36:57

00363595641TRLO1

XLON

94

125.80

10:52:55

00363596547TRLO1

XLON

663

126.00

14:51:49

00363605156TRLO1

XLON

662

126.00

14:51:49

00363605157TRLO1

XLON

1269

126.00

14:52:03

00363605163TRLO1

XLON

663

126.00

15:57:35

00363607440TRLO1

XLON

1184

126.00

15:57:35

00363607441TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 409786
EQS News ID: 2237668

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

