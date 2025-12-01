Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

01.12.2025 18:22:47

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

01-Dec-2025 / 17:22 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

1 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

1 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

26,424

Highest price paid per share:

125.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

123.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

124.4632p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,505,872 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,235,704 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,235,704 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

124.4632p

26,424

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

86

125.20

08:15:31

00363723901TRLO1

XLON

208

125.20

08:15:31

00363723902TRLO1

XLON

341

125.20

08:15:31

00363723903TRLO1

XLON

645

125.60

08:18:02

00363724790TRLO1

XLON

616

124.60

08:18:04

00363724798TRLO1

XLON

271

124.60

08:18:25

00363724915TRLO1

XLON

657

124.80

08:24:22

00363727276TRLO1

XLON

615

125.60

08:50:00

00363735857TRLO1

XLON

617

125.20

08:50:01

00363735863TRLO1

XLON

531

124.80

08:50:03

00363735875TRLO1

XLON

40

124.80

08:50:11

00363735925TRLO1

XLON

605

125.00

08:58:26

00363738521TRLO1

XLON

621

124.20

08:59:18

00363738816TRLO1

XLON

645

124.20

09:01:21

00363739957TRLO1

XLON

661

124.60

09:15:10

00363743979TRLO1

XLON

608

124.60

09:22:07

00363747658TRLO1

XLON

3

124.40

09:29:20

00363751817TRLO1

XLON

608

124.00

09:29:50

00363752042TRLO1

XLON

608

124.20

09:29:50

00363752043TRLO1

XLON

105

123.80

09:30:19

00363752326TRLO1

XLON

620

123.80

09:31:35

00363753030TRLO1

XLON

610

124.00

09:46:31

00363765080TRLO1

XLON

625

124.00

09:46:31

00363765081TRLO1

XLON

626

124.20

09:49:43

00363768212TRLO1

XLON

610

124.00

09:54:39

00363771109TRLO1

XLON

518

124.40

10:40:10

00363774578TRLO1

XLON

140

124.40

10:40:10

00363774579TRLO1

XLON

2

124.40

10:40:10

00363774580TRLO1

XLON

610

124.40

10:40:10

00363774581TRLO1

XLON

623

124.20

10:40:24

00363774589TRLO1

XLON

66

124.20

10:41:26

00363774622TRLO1

XLON

549

124.20

10:41:26

00363774623TRLO1

XLON

244

124.20

10:50:04

00363774937TRLO1

XLON

382

124.20

10:50:04

00363774938TRLO1

XLON

229

124.20

10:58:55

00363775180TRLO1

XLON

373

124.20

10:58:55

00363775181TRLO1

XLON

1287

124.60

11:10:10

00363775517TRLO1

XLON

629

124.20

11:48:03

00363776803TRLO1

XLON

122

123.80

12:02:42

00363777209TRLO1

XLON

587

124.20

12:57:35

00363778975TRLO1

XLON

609

124.20

12:57:35

00363778976TRLO1

XLON

2

124.20

12:57:35

00363778977TRLO1

XLON

1

124.20

12:57:39

00363778978TRLO1

XLON

620

124.40

13:28:07

00363779837TRLO1

XLON

659

124.20

13:33:30

00363779976TRLO1

XLON

438

124.40

14:33:42

00363782031TRLO1

XLON

687

124.40

14:33:42

00363782032TRLO1

XLON

2

124.40

14:33:42

00363782033TRLO1

XLON

43

124.80

14:37:21

00363782199TRLO1

XLON

633

125.00

14:52:02

00363783788TRLO1

XLON

632

124.80

15:04:13

00363784660TRLO1

XLON

327

124.40

15:04:15

00363784664TRLO1

XLON

618

124.60

15:19:57

00363785734TRLO1

XLON

649

124.40

15:22:04

00363785840TRLO1

XLON

604

124.20

15:47:56

00363787212TRLO1

XLON

290

124.20

15:56:03

00363787669TRLO1

XLON

151

124.40

16:11:11

00363788391TRLO1

XLON

585

124.40

16:11:11

00363788392TRLO1

XLON

222

124.40

16:11:11

00363788393TRLO1

XLON

43

124.40

16:11:11

00363788394TRLO1

XLON

66

124.40

16:11:11

00363788395TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 409945
EQS News ID: 2238478

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

