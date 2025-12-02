Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

02.12.2025 18:12:05

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

02-Dec-2025 / 17:12 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

2 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

2 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

41,825

Highest price paid per share:

124.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

121.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

123.0076p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,547,697 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,193,879 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,193,879 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

123.0076p

41,825

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

625

122.20

09:11:56

00363910288TRLO1

XLON

3

123.00

09:12:04

00363910388TRLO1

XLON

651

122.80

09:13:55

00363912156TRLO1

XLON

223

122.60

09:15:18

00363913308TRLO1

XLON

436

122.60

09:15:18

00363913309TRLO1

XLON

658

122.40

09:15:32

00363913454TRLO1

XLON

173

122.60

09:17:29

00363914964TRLO1

XLON

8

123.00

09:32:30

00363927188TRLO1

XLON

589

123.40

09:32:55

00363927444TRLO1

XLON

632

122.80

09:36:24

00363929558TRLO1

XLON

300

122.80

09:42:05

00363933639TRLO1

XLON

307

122.80

09:42:05

00363933640TRLO1

XLON

119

123.00

09:49:18

00363938950TRLO1

XLON

176

123.20

09:49:19

00363938963TRLO1

XLON

198

123.20

09:49:28

00363939074TRLO1

XLON

3498

123.20

09:49:28

00363939075TRLO1

XLON

648

122.60

09:54:45

00363943181TRLO1

XLON

46

123.20

10:05:20

00363945846TRLO1

XLON

618

123.20

10:05:20

00363945847TRLO1

XLON

140

123.20

10:05:22

00363945848TRLO1

XLON

646

122.80

10:05:22

00363945849TRLO1

XLON

647

122.80

10:15:55

00363946300TRLO1

XLON

147

123.20

10:39:22

00363947763TRLO1

XLON

209

123.20

10:39:22

00363947764TRLO1

XLON

660

123.00

10:39:25

00363947768TRLO1

XLON

466

123.40

11:06:17

00363948847TRLO1

XLON

244

123.40

11:06:17

00363948848TRLO1

XLON

649

123.00

11:06:17

00363948849TRLO1

XLON

385

123.40

11:14:08

00363949111TRLO1

XLON

617

123.40

11:14:08

00363949112TRLO1

XLON

50

123.40

11:14:08

00363949113TRLO1

XLON

198

123.40

11:14:08

00363949114TRLO1

XLON

160

123.40

11:17:56

00363949332TRLO1

XLON

92

123.40

11:17:56

00363949333TRLO1

XLON

1132

123.60

11:24:19

00363949687TRLO1

XLON

115

123.60

11:24:19

00363949688TRLO1

XLON

643

123.20

11:24:19

00363949689TRLO1

XLON

75

123.00

12:01:20

00363951225TRLO1

XLON

535

123.00

12:01:20

00363951226TRLO1

XLON

653

122.80

12:14:42

00363951691TRLO1

XLON

604

122.40

12:23:51

00363952122TRLO1

XLON

319

122.80

12:28:50

00363952341TRLO1

XLON

22

122.80

12:28:50

00363952342TRLO1

XLON

656

122.40

12:28:50

00363952343TRLO1

XLON

27

122.60

13:04:19

00363953655TRLO1

XLON

128

122.60

13:04:19

00363953656TRLO1

XLON

625

122.20

13:04:26

00363953657TRLO1

XLON

620

122.60

13:12:16

00363953898TRLO1

XLON

657

122.20

13:33:21

00363954484TRLO1

XLON

1

121.80

13:49:32

00363955118TRLO1

XLON

1

121.80

13:54:10

00363955296TRLO1

XLON

642

121.80

13:54:10

00363955297TRLO1

XLON

643

122.00

13:54:11

00363955308TRLO1

XLON

116

122.40

13:54:38

00363955377TRLO1

XLON

647

122.20

13:55:04

00363955402TRLO1

XLON

474

122.60

14:01:59

00363955629TRLO1

XLON

834

122.60

14:01:59

00363955630TRLO1

XLON

706

122.60

14:01:59

00363955631TRLO1

XLON

71

122.60

14:01:59

00363955632TRLO1

XLON

340

122.60

14:01:59

00363955633TRLO1

XLON

798

122.80

14:04:37

00363955724TRLO1

XLON

7

122.80

14:04:37

00363955725TRLO1

XLON

122

122.60

14:20:20

00363956437TRLO1

XLON

503

122.60

14:20:20

00363956438TRLO1

XLON

516

122.80

14:20:46

00363956451TRLO1

XLON

572

123.00

14:32:05

00363957329TRLO1

XLON

236

123.00

14:32:05

00363957330TRLO1

XLON

602

123.60

14:51:52

00363958534TRLO1

XLON

2

123.60

14:51:52

00363958535TRLO1

XLON

492

123.80

14:53:58

00363958658TRLO1

XLON

99

123.80

14:53:58

00363958659TRLO1

XLON

2

123.80

14:53:58

00363958660TRLO1

XLON

270

123.60

14:56:02

00363958824TRLO1

XLON

218

123.60

14:56:02

00363958825TRLO1

XLON

10

123.80

15:00:12

00363959015TRLO1

XLON

615

123.80

15:00:12

00363959016TRLO1

XLON

128

123.80

15:00:12

00363959017TRLO1

XLON

628

123.40

15:05:59

00363959372TRLO1

XLON

605

123.00

15:09:08

00363959610TRLO1

XLON

660

123.00

15:09:11

00363959611TRLO1

XLON

627

123.00

15:09:27

00363959627TRLO1

XLON

621

123.40

15:10:27

00363959722TRLO1

XLON

657

123.20

15:10:28

00363959780TRLO1

XLON

63

123.60

15:26:54

00363961402TRLO1

XLON

619

123.20

15:26:55

00363961403TRLO1

XLON

500

123.40

15:33:36

00363962025TRLO1

XLON

102

123.40

15:33:36

00363962026TRLO1

XLON

612

124.00

16:10:12

00363964603TRLO1

XLON

315

124.00

16:11:12

00363964706TRLO1

XLON

579

123.60

16:11:12

00363964707TRLO1

XLON

693

123.60

16:18:01

00363965278TRLO1

XLON

626

123.20

16:18:47

00363965332TRLO1

XLON

954

123.40

16:19:02

00363965347TRLO1

XLON

633

123.20

16:19:02

00363965348TRLO1

XLON

635

123.20

16:19:27

00363965395TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 410112
EQS News ID: 2239244

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

