Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

7 September 2026

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 1 September 2026 to 2 September 2026:

Aggregate information:

Date Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume Highest price per share (p) Lowest price per share (p) 1 September 2026 LSE 219.2238 3,792 220.00 218.50 2 September 2026 LSE 218.5418 26,953 220.00 215.50

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 8,488,251 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 296,253,325 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 296,253,325 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 01 September 2026 321 220.00 09:43:16 00417141486TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 353 220.00 10:35:45 00417179433TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 341 218.50 10:41:15 00417182270TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 340 218.50 10:51:29 00417185808TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 1 218.50 10:51:29 00417185809TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 183 219.00 10:51:44 00417185914TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 337 219.00 10:51:44 00417185915TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 344 219.00 11:18:38 00417189036TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 336 218.50 11:18:38 00417189037TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 46 219.00 11:36:29 00417190073TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 351 219.50 11:39:14 00417190184TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 300 219.50 11:47:08 00417191143TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 217 219.50 11:47:08 00417191144TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 145 219.50 11:47:08 00417191145TRLO1 XLON 01 September 2026 177 220.00 12:55:03 00417194379TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 321 218.00 08:01:29 00417315656TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 688 217.00 08:18:29 00417326523TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 1392 217.00 08:22:21 00417329097TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 127 216.50 08:22:21 00417329098TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 545 216.50 08:22:21 00417329099TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 697 216.00 08:22:22 00417329101TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 668 215.50 08:22:22 00417329102TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 470 215.50 08:22:24 00417329119TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 133 215.50 08:22:24 00417329120TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 204 215.50 08:22:24 00417329121TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 133 215.50 08:22:26 00417329131TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 204 215.50 08:22:26 00417329132TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 149 217.00 08:30:06 00417334052TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 299 218.50 08:34:20 00417336731TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 39 220.00 08:40:43 00417340660TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 933 220.00 08:46:03 00417344005TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 39 220.00 08:46:03 00417344006TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 324 220.00 08:46:03 00417344007TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 323 220.00 08:46:03 00417344008TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 324 220.00 08:46:03 00417344009TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 1928 220.00 08:47:52 00417345451TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 321 220.00 08:47:52 00417345452TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 1733 219.50 08:58:02 00417352608TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 1040 220.00 09:05:21 00417357965TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 346 220.00 09:05:21 00417357966TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 329 219.50 09:20:32 00417391914TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 343 220.00 09:32:40 00417404132TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 22 220.00 09:34:18 00417405338TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 44 220.00 09:34:18 00417405339TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 343 220.00 09:38:31 00417408545TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 67 220.00 09:40:10 00417409596TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 341 220.00 09:40:47 00417410085TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 70 220.00 09:42:27 00417411275TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 343 220.00 09:46:28 00417414584TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 343 220.00 09:48:06 00417415997TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 342 220.00 09:49:45 00417417616TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 341 219.50 09:50:29 00417418422TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 341 219.50 09:50:29 00417418423TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 340 219.50 09:50:29 00417418424TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 651 219.00 09:55:41 00417423313TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 325 219.00 09:55:41 00417423314TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 374 219.00 10:05:10 00417431251TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 67 219.00 10:05:10 00417431252TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 22 219.00 10:05:10 00417431253TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 339 219.00 10:05:28 00417431520TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 267 219.00 10:05:28 00417431521TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 351 218.50 10:24:08 00417447545TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 351 218.00 10:24:43 00417448020TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 1954 218.00 10:24:43 00417448021TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 1472 218.00 10:24:43 00417448022TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 689 218.00 10:26:22 00417449278TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 352 218.00 10:32:09 00417454565TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 330 218.00 10:32:09 00417454566TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 480 218.00 10:51:52 00417467753TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 340 218.50 10:51:52 00417467754TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 178 218.00 10:51:52 00417467755TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 1308 218.50 11:05:37 00417472091TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 69 219.50 11:15:26 00417472418TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 24 220.00 13:27:27 00417479040TRLO1 XLON 02 September 2026 21 220.00 13:30:16 00417479121TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

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Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



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Stephen Malthouse