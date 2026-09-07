Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

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07.09.2026 13:21:33

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

07-Sep-2026 / 12:21 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

7 September 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 1 September 2026 to 2 September 2026:

Aggregate information:

Date

 

 

Venue

 

 

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

Highest price per share (p)

Lowest price per share (p)

1 September 2026

LSE

219.2238

3,792

220.00

218.50

2 September 2026

LSE

218.5418

26,953

220.00

215.50

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 8,488,251 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 296,253,325 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 296,253,325 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

 

Individual information:

 

Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

01 September 2026

321

220.00

09:43:16

00417141486TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

353

220.00

10:35:45

00417179433TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

341

218.50

10:41:15

00417182270TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

340

218.50

10:51:29

00417185808TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

1

218.50

10:51:29

00417185809TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

183

219.00

10:51:44

00417185914TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

337

219.00

10:51:44

00417185915TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

344

219.00

11:18:38

00417189036TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

336

218.50

11:18:38

00417189037TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

46

219.00

11:36:29

00417190073TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

351

219.50

11:39:14

00417190184TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

300

219.50

11:47:08

00417191143TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

217

219.50

11:47:08

00417191144TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

145

219.50

11:47:08

00417191145TRLO1

XLON

01 September 2026

177

220.00

12:55:03

00417194379TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

321

218.00

08:01:29

00417315656TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

688

217.00

08:18:29

00417326523TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

1392

217.00

08:22:21

00417329097TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

127

216.50

08:22:21

00417329098TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

545

216.50

08:22:21

00417329099TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

697

216.00

08:22:22

00417329101TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

668

215.50

08:22:22

00417329102TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

470

215.50

08:22:24

00417329119TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

133

215.50

08:22:24

00417329120TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

204

215.50

08:22:24

00417329121TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

133

215.50

08:22:26

00417329131TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

204

215.50

08:22:26

00417329132TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

149

217.00

08:30:06

00417334052TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

299

218.50

08:34:20

00417336731TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

39

220.00

08:40:43

00417340660TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

933

220.00

08:46:03

00417344005TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

39

220.00

08:46:03

00417344006TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

324

220.00

08:46:03

00417344007TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

323

220.00

08:46:03

00417344008TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

324

220.00

08:46:03

00417344009TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

1928

220.00

08:47:52

00417345451TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

321

220.00

08:47:52

00417345452TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

1733

219.50

08:58:02

00417352608TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

1040

220.00

09:05:21

00417357965TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

346

220.00

09:05:21

00417357966TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

329

219.50

09:20:32

00417391914TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

343

220.00

09:32:40

00417404132TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

22

220.00

09:34:18

00417405338TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

44

220.00

09:34:18

00417405339TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

343

220.00

09:38:31

00417408545TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

67

220.00

09:40:10

00417409596TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

341

220.00

09:40:47

00417410085TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

70

220.00

09:42:27

00417411275TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

343

220.00

09:46:28

00417414584TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

343

220.00

09:48:06

00417415997TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

342

220.00

09:49:45

00417417616TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

341

219.50

09:50:29

00417418422TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

341

219.50

09:50:29

00417418423TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

340

219.50

09:50:29

00417418424TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

651

219.00

09:55:41

00417423313TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

325

219.00

09:55:41

00417423314TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

374

219.00

10:05:10

00417431251TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

67

219.00

10:05:10

00417431252TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

22

219.00

10:05:10

00417431253TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

339

219.00

10:05:28

00417431520TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

267

219.00

10:05:28

00417431521TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

351

218.50

10:24:08

00417447545TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

351

218.00

10:24:43

00417448020TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

1954

218.00

10:24:43

00417448021TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

1472

218.00

10:24:43

00417448022TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

689

218.00

10:26:22

00417449278TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

352

218.00

10:32:09

00417454565TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

330

218.00

10:32:09

00417454566TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

480

218.00

10:51:52

00417467753TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

340

218.50

10:51:52

00417467754TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

178

218.00

10:51:52

00417467755TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

1308

218.50

11:05:37

00417472091TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

69

219.50

11:15:26

00417472418TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

24

220.00

13:27:27

00417479040TRLO1

XLON

02 September 2026

21

220.00

13:30:16

00417479121TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 442379
EQS News ID: 2395016

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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