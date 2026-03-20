Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

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20.03.2026 17:50:55

Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20-March-2026 / 16:50 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

20 March 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

20 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

64,720

Highest price paid per share:

133.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

128.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

130.3610p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,223,197 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,518,379 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,518,379 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

130.3610p

 64,720

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

558

132.80

08:14:56

00383573479TRLO1

XLON

430

133.00

08:36:14

00383606232TRLO1

XLON

567

132.80

09:07:52

00383657475TRLO1

XLON

587

132.80

09:07:52

00383657476TRLO1

XLON

2155

133.00

09:18:39

00383675927TRLO1

XLON

3165

133.00

09:18:39

00383675928TRLO1

XLON

587

132.40

09:18:40

00383675943TRLO1

XLON

569

132.20

09:18:50

00383676196TRLO1

XLON

594

132.00

09:41:03

00383722930TRLO1

XLON

595

132.00

09:41:03

00383722931TRLO1

XLON

595

132.00

09:41:03

00383722932TRLO1

XLON

595

132.00

09:41:03

00383722933TRLO1

XLON

2384

131.80

09:41:03

00383722934TRLO1

XLON

597

131.60

09:42:35

00383726743TRLO1

XLON

568

131.20

09:51:32

00383746970TRLO1

XLON

571

131.00

09:51:41

00383747245TRLO1

XLON

584

130.80

09:54:08

00383751275TRLO1

XLON

572

130.80

10:06:50

00383760130TRLO1

XLON

1144

130.80

10:15:16

00383760618TRLO1

XLON

602

130.20

10:19:57

00383760881TRLO1

XLON

570

130.60

10:29:12

00383761611TRLO1

XLON

580

131.20

10:50:18

00383762926TRLO1

XLON

610

131.40

11:38:09

00383764410TRLO1

XLON

581

131.20

12:17:57

00383765297TRLO1

XLON

407

131.20

12:17:57

00383765298TRLO1

XLON

173

131.20

12:17:57

00383765299TRLO1

XLON

1195

131.00

12:18:03

00383765302TRLO1

XLON

39

131.40

12:33:58

00383765713TRLO1

XLON

254

131.40

12:33:58

00383765714TRLO1

XLON

1433

131.40

12:33:58

00383765715TRLO1

XLON

1132

130.80

12:43:09

00383765956TRLO1

XLON

1159

130.60

12:43:09

00383765957TRLO1

XLON

585

130.80

13:11:07

00383766679TRLO1

XLON

585

130.80

13:11:07

00383766680TRLO1

XLON

584

130.80

13:11:07

00383766681TRLO1

XLON

584

130.40

13:32:54

00383768057TRLO1

XLON

826

130.60

13:40:36

00383768542TRLO1

XLON

330

130.60

13:40:36

00383768543TRLO1

XLON

36

130.60

13:40:36

00383768544TRLO1

XLON

609

130.60

13:40:36

00383768545TRLO1

XLON

1210

130.40

13:41:24

00383768576TRLO1

XLON

592

130.60

13:46:41

00383768744TRLO1

XLON

582

130.40

13:51:16

00383768982TRLO1

XLON

384

130.40

13:57:49

00383769591TRLO1

XLON

1000

130.20

13:57:49

00383769592TRLO1

XLON

207

130.20

13:57:49

00383769593TRLO1

XLON

1187

130.00

14:00:10

00383769770TRLO1

XLON

150

130.40

14:11:55

00383771079TRLO1

XLON

1

130.40

14:11:55

00383771080TRLO1

XLON

1

130.40

14:11:55

00383771081TRLO1

XLON

575

130.40

14:11:56

00383771083TRLO1

XLON

403

130.00

14:14:15

00383771334TRLO1

XLON

56

130.00

14:14:15

00383771335TRLO1

XLON

102

130.00

14:14:41

00383771374TRLO1

XLON

102

130.00

14:14:41

00383771375TRLO1

XLON

459

130.00

14:14:41

00383771376TRLO1

XLON

568

130.00

14:37:07

00383773622TRLO1

XLON

567

130.00

14:37:07

00383773623TRLO1

XLON

567

130.00

14:37:07

00383773624TRLO1

XLON

706

129.60

14:37:08

00383773633TRLO1

XLON

393

129.60

14:37:14

00383773640TRLO1

XLON

1739

129.80

14:37:44

00383773667TRLO1

XLON

1783

129.80

14:38:01

00383773678TRLO1

XLON

595

129.60

14:40:00

00383773853TRLO1

XLON

594

129.60

14:40:00

00383773854TRLO1

XLON

610

129.40

14:42:39

00383774076TRLO1

XLON

516

129.40

14:42:39

00383774077TRLO1

XLON

94

129.40

14:42:39

00383774078TRLO1

XLON

596

129.40

14:47:36

00383774683TRLO1

XLON

575

128.40

14:55:00

00383775241TRLO1

XLON

575

128.40

14:55:00

00383775242TRLO1

XLON

246

128.40

14:55:00

00383775243TRLO1

XLON

329

128.40

14:55:35

00383775307TRLO1

XLON

246

128.40

14:55:35

00383775308TRLO1

XLON

588

128.40

14:58:58

00383775548TRLO1

XLON

587

128.40

14:58:58

00383775549TRLO1

XLON

128

128.40

15:02:45

00383775867TRLO1

XLON

460

128.40

15:02:46

00383775868TRLO1

XLON

128

128.40

15:02:46

00383775869TRLO1

XLON

584

128.40

15:18:23

00383776956TRLO1

XLON

601

128.20

15:20:20

00383777105TRLO1

XLON

586

128.40

15:23:31

00383777423TRLO1

XLON

39

128.40

15:25:10

00383777605TRLO1

XLON

544

128.40

15:25:10

00383777606TRLO1

XLON

456

128.40

15:25:10

00383777607TRLO1

XLON

582

128.40

15:25:10

00383777608TRLO1

XLON

127

128.40

15:25:10

00383777609TRLO1

XLON

1209

129.00

15:35:18

00383778368TRLO1

XLON

170

129.20

15:38:04

00383778491TRLO1

XLON

1117

129.00

15:40:10

00383778593TRLO1

XLON

64

129.20

15:51:06

00383779184TRLO1

XLON

1095

129.20

15:51:06

00383779185TRLO1

XLON

605

129.20

15:56:13

00383779546TRLO1

XLON

576

129.00

16:00:19

00383779719TRLO1

XLON

594

128.80

16:03:11

00383779874TRLO1

XLON

593

128.80

16:03:11

00383779875TRLO1

XLON

593

128.80

16:03:11

00383779876TRLO1

XLON

613

128.60

16:03:12

00383779877TRLO1

XLON

1173

128.60

16:06:39

00383780192TRLO1

XLON

576

128.40

16:08:03

00383780369TRLO1

XLON

575

128.40

16:08:03

00383780370TRLO1

XLON

583

128.40

16:14:23

00383780661TRLO1

XLON

573

128.20

16:17:07

00383780768TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 421745
EQS News ID: 2295456

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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