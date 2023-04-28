|
28.04.2023 13:30:05
Funding Circle Plc : Notification of Directorship
1:30 PM: (FCH) Notification of Directorship
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.23
|Notification of Directorship (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|Funding Circle Plc : Notification of Directorship (Investegate)
|
03.04.23
|Block Listing Six Monthly Return (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|Notification of Transactions by PDMRS (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|Funding Circle Plc : Notification of Transactions by PDMRS (Investegate)
|
30.03.23
|Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of 2023 AGM (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|Funding Circle Plc : Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of 2023 AGM (Investegate)
|
24.03.23
|Funding Circle Hldgs : Price Monitoring Extension (Investegate)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|0,56
|0,91%