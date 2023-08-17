|
Funding Circle Plc:
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Notice of Results
Funding Circle, the lending platform for small business borrowers, will announce its results for the half year ended 30 June 2023 on Thursday, 7 September 2023 at 7:00am UK time (BST).
Management will host an analyst and shareholder presentation and conference call on the day of results at 9:30am UK time (BST).
To watch and listen to the webcast, with the opportunity to submit written questions, please use this link to register and gain access to the event.
For conference call access, with the opportunity to ask live questions, please dial either +44 33 0551 0200 (UK) or +1 786 697 3501 (US). Quote Funding Circle Half Year when prompted by the operator.
ENDS
Enquiries:
Funding Circle Investor Relations
Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)
ir@fundingcircle.com
Funding Circle Media Relations
Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)
Joint corporate brokers
Investec: Mark James / Bruce Garrow (+44 20 7597 4000)
Numis: Stephen Westgate / Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000)
Headland Consultancy
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UKs leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.
Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.
For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.
Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.
