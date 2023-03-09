09.03.2023 13:45:03

Funding Circle Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

9 March 2023           

 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Exercise of options

 

The Company was notified that on 8 March 2023 the following transactions were carried out on 7 March 2024 by Lisa Jacobs and Eric Daniels, who are Directors and/or PDMRs in the Company.

 

Lisa Jacobs exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company:

 

Option Scheme

Number of options exercised

Exercise price per share

EMI Option Scheme

41,000

0.0272

 

Eric Daniels exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company with the sale sufficient to cover the cost of the exercise including tax and dealing costs:

Option Scheme

Number of options exercised/ Sold

Exercise price per share/ sale price

2011 Share Plan

195,704

0.0272

Sale to cover tax

93,919

0.5302

 

Further details are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Lisa Jacobs

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

b)

Identification code:

GB00BG0TPX62

c)

Nature of the transaction:

Exercise of EMI Options

d)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0272

41,000

 

e)

Aggregated information:

 

 

N/A

 

f)

Date of the transaction:

7 March 2023

g)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

John Eric Daniels

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

b)

Identification code:

GB00BG0TPX62

c)

Nature of the transaction:

Exercise of options and sale to cover tax, retaining a total of 101,785 shares.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0272

195,704 (acquired)

£0.5302

93,919 (sold)

 

e)

Aggregated information:

 

N/A

 

f)

Date of the transaction:

7 March 2023

g)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

 

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136) 

press@fundingcircle.com

 

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

 

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.

 

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

 


