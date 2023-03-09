|
09.03.2023 13:45:03
Funding Circle Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
9 March 2023
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Exercise of options
The Company was notified that on 8 March 2023 the following transactions were carried out on 7 March 2024 by Lisa Jacobs and Eric Daniels, who are Directors and/or PDMRs in the Company.
Lisa Jacobs exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company:
Eric Daniels exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company with the sale sufficient to cover the cost of the exercise including tax and dealing costs:
Further details are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Funding Circle Investor Relations
Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297929)
ir@fundingcircle.com
Funding Circle Media Relations
Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)
press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|228762
|EQS News ID:
|1578887
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.03.23
|Funding Circle Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
09.03.23
|Funding Circle Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
31.01.23
|Notice of Results (EQS Group)
|
31.01.23
|Funding Circle Plc : Notice of Results (Investegate)
|
05.01.23
|Funding Circle Hldgs : Appointment of US Managing Director (Investegate)
|
20.12.22
|Funding Circle Hldgs : Director Declaration (Investegate)
|
10.11.22
|Funding Circle Hldgs : Price Monitoring Extension (Investegate)
|
31.10.22
|Funding Circle Hldgs : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|0,55
|0,00%