|
13.09.2023 13:01:14
Funding Circle Plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
Funding Circle, the lending platform for small business borrowers, is pleased to announce that Oliver White (CFO) and Morten Singleton (Director, Investor Relations) will provide a live presentation relating to the Funding Circle Half Year 2023 results via Investor Meet Company on 25th Sep 2023 at 12:00pm BST.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Funding Circle Holdings plc via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/funding-circle-holdings-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow Funding Circle on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
ENDS
Enquiries:
Funding Circle Investor Relations
Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)
ir@fundingcircle.com
Funding Circle Media Relations
Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)
Joint corporate brokers
Investec: Mark James / Bruce Garrow (+44 20 7597 4000)
Numis: Stephen Westgate / Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000)
Headland Consultancy
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UKs leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.
Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.
For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.
Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.140,000 businesses.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|271266
|EQS News ID:
|1725467
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13:01
|Funding Circle Plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company (EQS Group)
|
12.09.23
|Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Transaction by PDMR (EQS Group)
|
17.08.23
|Notice of Results (EQS Group)
|
17.08.23
|Funding Circle Plc: (EQS Group)
|
08.06.23
|Appointment of Joint Broker (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|Notification of Directorship (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|Funding Circle Plc : Notification of Directorship (Investegate)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|0,47
|-1,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Anleger unentschlossen -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX verliert zu Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich am Mittwoch durchwachsene Entwicklungen. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach.