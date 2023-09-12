Funding Circle Plc (FCH)

Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Transaction by PDMR



12-Sep-2023 / 15:57 GMT/BST





12 September 2023

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) Exercise of options

The Company has been notified that Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company:

Option Scheme Number of options exercised Exercise price per share EMI Option Scheme 44,000 0.0272

Further details are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Lisa Jacobs 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each b) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 c) Nature of the transaction: Exercise of EMI Options d) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0272 44,000 e) Aggregated information: N/A f) Date of the transaction: 12 September 2023 g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Investor relations and media relations:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

Joint corporate brokers

Investec: Mark James / Bruce Garrow (+44 20 7597 4000)

Numis: Stephen Westgate / Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000)

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876 136)

press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UKs leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.

Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.

Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.140,000 businesses.