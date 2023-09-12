12.09.2023 16:57:06

Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Transaction by PDMR

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Transaction by PDMR

12-Sep-2023

12 September 2023                       

 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)

 

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) Exercise of options

 

The Company has been notified that Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company:

 

Option Scheme

Number of options exercised

Exercise price per share

EMI Option Scheme

44,000

0.0272

 

 

Further details are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name:

Lisa Jacobs

 

2.

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status:

Chief Executive Officer

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

 

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

Name:

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

 

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

 

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

b)

Identification code:

 

GB00BG0TPX62

c)

Nature of the transaction:

 

Exercise of EMI Options

d)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0272

44,000

 

e)

Aggregated information:

 

 

N/A

 

f)

Date of the transaction:

12 September 2023

g)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

Investor relations and media relations:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

Joint corporate brokers

Investec: Mark James / Bruce Garrow (+44 20 7597 4000)

Numis: Stephen Westgate / Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000)

 

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876 136)

press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

 

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UKs leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.

 

Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.

 

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.

 

Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.140,000 businesses.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 270968
EQS News ID: 1724517

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

End of Announcement EQS News Service

