|
12.09.2023 16:57:06
Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Transaction by PDMR
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
12 September 2023
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)
Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) Exercise of options
The Company has been notified that Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company:
Further details are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Investor relations and media relations:
Funding Circle Investor Relations
Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)
ir@fundingcircle.com
Joint corporate brokers
Investec: Mark James / Bruce Garrow (+44 20 7597 4000)
Numis: Stephen Westgate / Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000)
Funding Circle Media Relations
Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876 136)
press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UKs leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.
Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.
For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.
Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.140,000 businesses.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|270968
|EQS News ID:
|1724517
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13.09.23
|Funding Circle Plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company (EQS Group)
|
12.09.23
|Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Transaction by PDMR (EQS Group)
|
17.08.23
|Notice of Results (EQS Group)
|
17.08.23
|Funding Circle Plc: (EQS Group)
|
08.06.23
|Appointment of Joint Broker (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|Notification of Directorship (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|Funding Circle Plc : Notification of Directorship (Investegate)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|0,46
|-1,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger bleiben im Wartemodus -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Markt zeigen sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Der DAX wagt keine großen Sprünge. In Fernost sind die Anleger uneins.