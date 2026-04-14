Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
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14.04.2026 08:00:03
Funding Circle renews funding agreement to support FlexiPay growth
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Funding Circle Holdings plc
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
14 April 2026
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Funding Circle renews funding agreement to support FlexiPay growth
Facility increased to £320 million for a two-year term
London, 14 April 2026 – Funding Circle, the UK’s leading SME finance platform, today announces the renewal of its long-standing funding facility for FlexiPay. The facility is for £320 million, upsized from £240 million, and now extends for a two-year term, providing long-term funding to support the continued growth of Funding Circle’s multi-product offering.
Continued backing from institutional investors reflects the proven performance of Funding Circle’s proprietary technology and robust credit assessment capabilities. Funding Circle’s AI-powered credit models continue to deliver a commercial advantage, discriminating risk three times better than traditional bureau scores, which allows the platform to provide instant decisions and a superior customer experience.
This announcement follows the Company’s full-year 2025 results, which showed strong momentum in its FlexiPay business with transactions growing 66% to £815 million during the year.
Following the beta launch of the credit card in September 2024, Funding Circle has continued to iterate and add new product features. In 2025, these included accounting integrations, multiple company cards, and Apple Pay and Google Pay were launched earlier this year.
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About Funding Circle
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.
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