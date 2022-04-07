Fundmore.ai Inc. and Filogix announce strategic partnership interface

FundMore.ai Inc and Filogix partner to create a better digital mortgage experience.

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fundmore.ai Inc., an award-winning mortgage underwriting software company, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Filogix, a Finastra company, to offer an advanced software suite of products for the Canadian mortgage lending industry.

Fundmore.ai™ a comprehensive automated LOS (Loan Origination System) utilizes machine learning to streamline funding, underwrite risk, improve efficiency through analytics, and greatly improve the success and speed of the workflow and underwriting process for mortgages.

Through this partnership, Filogix and FundMore.ai Inc have combined their offerings to give partner lenders of all sizes, brokers, and the growing intermediary digital mortgage platforms an advantage in the current marketplace where digital and transformational capabilities are increasingly in demand.

"The FundMore partnership allows us to continue supporting the digital transformation for our lending partners," said Jerry L. Lo, Vice President, Filogix. "For us, FundMore will not only enable us to deliver an exceptional client experience but their products and services will also enhance our competitiveness in solving for the increased demand for cutting-edge solutions to current inefficient mortgage processes."

"Our award-winning platform will help Filogix exceed the digital-first expectations of lenders and consumers. Consumers continue to expect the mortgage experience to be as easy as shopping online," said Chris Grimes, FundMore.ai Inc CEO. "Not only that, but underwriting is now a one-day process, and lenders of all stripes should be rethinking their legacy systems for this industry paradigm shift. In this sense, our partnership with Filogix will give the Canadian market a next-generation solution that lenders are looking for."

Through its innovative architecture, FundMore.ai™ will enable Filogix to replace its existing Filogix Exchange and Filogix Express products with award-winning AI and document management systems.

About FundMore.ai Inc

As a result, FundMore.ai Inc has received numerous industry awards and recognitions, including being a 2021 Canadian Mortgage Awards finalist, winning the Go Global Awards 2021 Top Placer Award, being nominated as the Best AI-Driven Automated Underwriting Software 2021 by Corporate Vision, winner of The Canadian Proptech Innovation Award 2021, The Next Big Thing Award winner by Best Ottawa Business, and more.

About Filogix

Filogix, a Finastra company, has been the technology hub of the Canadian mortgage industry for over two decades, offering secure and reliable software and solutions to mortgage brokers and lenders. Filogix' open platform enables the effective management of the sales process from origination through underwriting, allowing mortgage professionals to seamlessly submit mortgage applications to our lender network from their choice of front-end systems, and for lenders to receive applications regardless of the broker's platform of choice. Learn more at www.finastracanada.com.

