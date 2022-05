Funeral plans: government urged to set up fund for victims of failed providers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Recent collapse of funeral company Safe Hands left 46,000 customers facing lossesThe government has been urged to set up an emergency fund to help victims of failed funeral companies, after a recent collapse of a firm left 46,000 people facing losses.In March, Safe Hands collapsed into administration, in a blow for customers who had used it to cover their funeral costs. Continue reading...