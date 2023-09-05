05.09.2023 14:03:00

FUNSICLE® AND TERRACYCLE® ANNOUNCE LIMITED-TIME RECYCLING EVENT FOR ALL BRANDS OF INFLATABLE POOLS AND FLOATS

Outdoor Recreation Brand Helps Consumers Recycle Old Inflatables through TerraCycle®

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --As people get ready to close their pools for the season and pack away supplies for the cooler months, they'll likely come across old inflatables that have seen better days and are ready to be retired. Funsicle®, a fast-growing outdoor recreation brand within the Polygroup® family, has partnered with international recycling leader TerraCycle® to announce a limited-time* recycling event for well-loved inflatable pools and floats that are ready to be given a second life.

Beginning September 4, consumers can send in all brands of deflated pools and floats to be recycled by TerraCycle through the Funsicle Inflatables Free Recycling Program. Participation is easy: download a prepaid shipping label at https://funsicle.com/terracycle and mail in the deflated pools and floats through October 4, 2023.* For each pound of inflatables returned, the recycler earns one dollar toward charity gifts or cash donations to a school or non-profit organization of their choice.

"At TerraCycle, we are all about having fun, but not at the planet's expense," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO.  "Through the Funsicle Free Recycling Program, fans of the inflatable pools and floats can easily reduce waste without sacrificing the enjoyment of their summer fun."

The Funsicle Inflatables Free Recycling Program is open to any interested pool owner, individual, school, or community organization. Once collected, the floats and pools are cleaned, shredded, and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

For more information on TerraCycle's recycling program, visit www.terracycle.com. Connect with Funsicle at https://www.instagram.com/funsicle/.  

About Funsicle

Funsicle is an outdoor recreation brand that designs above ground pools and inflatable floats to capture the summertime spirit of play and relaxation. Funsicle is part of the Polygroup® family, a global consumer goods leader with companies that design, manufacture and distribute seasonal home décor and outdoor recreation products to inspire people to play more and celebrate more. For over 30 years, Polygroup has been the most trusted authority and world leader in best-in-class, imaginative, trend-driven and tech-smart products that make lives more fun. For more information, visit Funsicle.com.  

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

