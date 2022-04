Further Evidence Take Two Interactive Is Looking to Invest in Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) competes in a massive and growing gaming industry. In an attempt to capture a larger share of the lucrative market, Take-Two is investing in growth. The company is spending to attract talent and recently paid a hefty sum to acquire mobile-gaming company Zynga. To fund its ambitious growth plans, the company tapped the bond markets to borrow $2.7 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading