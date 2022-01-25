|
25.01.2022 16:54:00
Further Evidence That Amazon Could Raise the Price of Prime
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime membership in the United States is up by more than 50% over the last two years, according to estimates from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). After adding 30 million subscribers a year in both 2020 and 2021, 172 million Americans are now members of the program.One of the more interesting findings from CIRP's surveys is that Amazon's subscriber retention rates are climbing: 94% of Prime customers renew after their first year, and 98% of those who have subscribed for two years renew for a third. That statistic suggests Amazon could raise its Prime membership rate once again.Image source: Amazon.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!