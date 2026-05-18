Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
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18.05.2026 08:00:06
Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Molten Ventures plc
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")
Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth technology businesses, announces a further partial realisation of its holding in Revolut, generating proceeds of circa £63 million.
To date, Molten has now realised proceeds of circa £120 million from its investment in Revolut, delivering a multiple on invested capital of approximately 20x. The remaining holding in Revolut is valued at circa £110 million based on the anticipated 31 March 2026 year end valuation.
As reported in the Full Year Trading Update on 27 April 2026, Revolut was among the key contributors to the Gross Portfolio Value (“GPV”) increase of 11% to circa £1,520 million as at 31 March 2026. This GPV growth was also driven by strong performance from others in the Core Portfolio including ICEYE, Ledger and Riverlane.
This latest transaction brings total realisation proceeds to over £300 million since 1 April 2024.
Further details on the portfolio performance and valuations will be provided with the audited Full Year Results, which are scheduled for release on 9 June 2026.
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented:
“This partial realisation reflects our active approach to portfolio management. We continue to retain meaningful upside while releasing capital to deploy into an exciting pipeline of near-term investment opportunities. Our disciplined, NAV-accretive approach to capital allocation is focused on generating shareholder returns through both primary and secondary investments, alongside the current share buyback programme.”
About Molten Ventures:
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £750 million to 31 March 2026.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|427593
|EQS News ID:
|2328488
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC
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08:00
|Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut (EQS Group)
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01.05.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
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01.05.26
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
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30.04.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
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27.04.26
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
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27.04.26
|Full Year Trading Update (EQS Group)
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24.04.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
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23.04.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
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