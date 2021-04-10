Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Preclinical Combination Data Demonstrating Enhanced Efficacy in Multiple Preclinical Tumor Models

Product candidate FPI-1434, when administered with olaparib, resulted in enhanced efficacy against colorectal and lung cancer xenografts

Combination of IGF-1R targeted alpha therapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors demonstrated enhanced efficacy in colorectal cancer models

Data featured in e-poster sessions at the 2021 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, April 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced the presentation of preclinical data at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting. The posters will be presented during the Preclinical Radiotherapeutics and Combination Immunotherapies sessions taking place today. The posters highlight the potential of Fusion's targeted alpha therapies (TATs) to enable delivery of an alpha particle emitting isotope (actinium-225) as both monotherapies and combination therapies across multiple tumor types.

"These data are the result of Fusion's early investments in research to understand the power of combining our potent TATs with the latest generation of cancer therapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors (DDRis), and they reinforce our belief in the potential of our pipeline of TATs to redefine the utility of radiopharmaceuticals in the cancer treatment paradigm," said Fusion Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D. "We believe we have an opportunity to advance clinical development of our product candidate FPI-1434 as monotherapy and in combination with these novel agents, leading to more treatment options for patients in earlier lines of therapy."

In one set of preclinical studies, highlighted in poster number LB130 titled, "Combination of IGF-1R Targeted Alpha Therapy with Olaparib Results in Synergistic Efficacy Against Colorectal and Lung Cancer Xenografts," results demonstrated that the delivery of alpha-particle radiation by FPI-1434 induced double-stranded DNA breaks and apoptosis in treated colorectal cancer tumor xenografts. Co-dosing with the PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) inhibitor olaparib resulted in lower doses required for efficacy of FPI-1434 in lung and colorectal cancer tumor xenografts, supporting the potential clinical development of this combination.

In an additional set of preclinical studies, highlighted in poster number LB155 titled, "Combination of IGF-1R Targeted Alpha Therapy with Checkpoint Inhibitors Results in Synergistic Efficacy in Colorectal Cancer Syngeneic Model," data showed that treatment with IGF-1R TAT in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors resulted in complete tumor eradication. Additionally, an increase in antigen-specific CD8 positive T cells and a strong "vaccine" effect were observed with the combination of IGF-1R TAT and immune checkpoint inhibitors, as noted by the prevention of tumor growth in animals that were reinoculated with the same tumor cells.

About FPI-1434

FPI-1434 is a radioimmunoconjugate designed to target and deliver alpha emitting medical isotopes to cancer cells expressing IGF-1R, a receptor that is overexpressed on many tumor types. FPI-1434 utilizes Fusion's Fast-Clear linker to connect a human monoclonal antibody that targets IGF-1R with actinium-225, a powerful alpha-emitting isotope with desirable half-life and decay chain properties.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Employing a proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology, Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

