Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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06.05.2026 06:00:22
Fusion start-up backed by Bill Gates plans UK’s first commercial plant
Most ambitious British timeframe yet for the technology comes as US and China race ahead in funding for sectorWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Companies
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