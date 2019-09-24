Fusion3 Maintains Leadership In 3D Printer Material Compatibility

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fusion3 continues to build its reputation as the leading manufacturer of affordable, high-performance professional 3D printers, announcing a significant expansion of the number of materials supported for the company's F410 3D printer. Fusion3's material certification program provides Fusion3 customers with optimized settings for over 140 generic and specialty 3D printing filaments produced by 40 of the world's leading 3D filament manufacturers. The latest list can be found at: https://www.fusion3design.com/list/

"Our customers use industrial plastics in their daily operations and tell us they will adopt 3D printing technologies more quickly as these plastics become available as printable filaments", said Chip Royce, Fusion3 CEO. "Fusion3's rigorous filament testing and certification program ensures our customers can source quality filament from manufacturers around the world, ensuring compatibility, and leveraging the development of new, innovative materials as they become available."

Fusion3's certification process is composed of 2 steps. First, the company evaluates the materials for both performance and safety. For those materials that pass those criteria, the company then creates turn-key configuration files ('profiles'), optimized for all Fusion3 3D printers to ensure successful results in the very first print.

"Fusion3 does not sell filament to our customers," said Hayden Holleman, Senior Sales Associate and Manager of Fusion3's Material Testing Group. "Our customers do not want to be locked into a limited selection of high-priced 3D printer filament as found with most other 3D printer manufacturers. They prefer to use their favorite brands of quality 3D printing filament and enjoy being able to select from a curated list of innovative engineering-grade materials found on our Certified Materials List, ensuring the best quality while enjoying lower costs for material."

These certified materials are produced by a 'who's who' of leading 3D filament manufacturers including: Amazon Basics, Atomic Filament, BASF Innofil3D, Breathe3DP, BuMat, Casius Tech, COEX, ColorFabb, eSUN, Filaments.ca, Filkemp, Fillamentum, Flenstech, FormFutura, Hatchbox, IC3D, Keene Village Plastics, MatterHackers, Meltink, NinjaTech, Polymaker, Premix, Priline, Proto-Pasta, Push Plastic, Sainsmart, Taulman3D, Toner Plastics, Treed, Ultimachine, Verbatim, Ziro3D, 3D-Fuel, 3D4Makers, and 3DXTech.

To participate in Fusion3's certification program, manufacturers contact Fusion3 and request testing of currently available and pre-production materials. For pre-production materials, Fusion3 is able to provide additional value by providing feedback to fine-tune the performance of these materials and distribute configuration files to our customers, coinciding with your product launch. For more information about how to participate in this program, please email: materials@fusion3design.com

ABOUT THE FUSION3 F410 3D PRINTER

Fusion3 designed the F410 to ensure the widest variety of 3D printable materials for our commercial and education customers. Equipped with an all-metal E3D Volcano print head, the F410 prints most any material that melts below 300*C. All Fusion3 printers are equipped with hardened steel nozzles that, unlike brass nozzles, resist damage from filament infused with abrasive materials. The printer's large, enclosed print chamber (14"x14"x12.5") and multi-zone heated bed provide excellent results when printing high-temperature materials including ABS and Polycarbonate. For ambitious customers, Fusion3 enables full control over temperatures and speeds to enable experimentation.

ABOUT FUSION3

Fusion3 designs and manufactures affordable, high-performance 3D printers for business and education. Our customers are leaders in manufacturing (automotive, aerospace, medical devices), education (universities and high schools), technology research and various government organizations. Fusion3's professional 3D printers provide best-in-class speed, print quality, and durability at a fraction of the cost of commercial/industrial 3D printers on the market today. The company accomplishes these feats through patent-pending design features, manufactures its 3D printers at its United States factory to exacting standards, offers the best standard warranty in 3D printing, and provides commercial-grade service and support to keep our customers up and running. To learn more about Fusion3, visit https://www.fusion3design.com.

To see Fusion3's printers in action, the company will be showing at the following upcoming trade shows: FabTech 2019 (Chicago, IL), SME/Nissan Manufacturing Innovation Summit (Nashville, TN), SC Manufacturing Conference (Charleston, SC)

Photography, logos and product details are available for download at https://goo.gl/qPEVon

