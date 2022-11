Futu Holdings Posts Q3 Adj. Net Income Was $102.7 Mln

(RTTNews) - Moomoo's parent company Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), a tech-driven digital brokerage and wealth management platform, reported Monday that its third-quarter adjusted net income was $102.7 million or HK$806.1 million.

The company reported stable growth with total revenues of $247.9 million or HK$1.95 billion.

As of quarter end, the total number of users of moomoo and its sister brand Futubull increased 15.6 percent year-over-year to 19.15 million.

Total number of registered clients increased 21.4 percent year-over-year to 3.13 million. Total number of paying clients increased 23.8 percent year-over-year to 1.45 million.