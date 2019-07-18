Future Data Licenses Black Diamond Software for Mini-SOC Deployment in Hong Kong Brokerage Company

HONG KONG, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEM Board-listed Future Data Group Limited ("Future Data" or the "Group", stock code: 8229), a technology services company, today announced that its newly acquired subsidiary Maximus Consulting (Hong Kong) Limited ("MXC") has signed an agreement to license its flagship software product, Black Diamond, to build a new Mini-SOC (Security Operations Center), and provide managed security services for one of Hong Kong's largest stock brokerage companies for HK$3.3 million.

Under the 3-year contract, MXC will monitor security events, provide early warnings, incident analysis, and regular reports to the customer. This Mini-SOC will cover over thirty devices, including firewalls, anti-DDoS, email servers, web servers, among others.

"MXC is proud to win this contract against one of the largest IT companies in the world, which is a testimony of MXC's capability in providing reliable, efficient and secure services to our customers. Winning factors were better price/performance ratio, ease of customization with Black Diamond, and the expertise of our cyber security team in the Hong Kong territory. This contract win demonstrates the success of our vertical integration between sales and operation management of MXC, as well as project delivery and management of Future Data Limited," said Roger Chung, Chief Executive Officer of MXC.

"Demand for Mini-SOC is on the rise, as it serves as an enterprise's early warning system from a cyber security perspective. The licensing of our own product Black Diamond to build Mini-SOC for Hong Kong brokerage companies is a new milestone for Future Data and will be a future growth driver for the Group, contributing a higher gross margin, which will translate into better profitability for Future Data going forward. The conclusion of business agreement once again proves Future Data as a leading service provider within the cyber security market in Hong Kong," said Giang Phung, Vice Chairman of Future Data.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is an enterprise class Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) software product which provides monitoring, early warning, analysis, and reporting of security incidents in a data center. This flagship product supports numerous log data formats, includes a rules-based correlation engine, and scales through a big data platform. Its first trademark registered in Hong Kong was named iCastle and is now commercially available as Black Diamond.

About Future Data Group Limited

Listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2016, Future Data is a new breed of technology services companies. Future Data provides a wide range of digital infrastructure and cyber security services to corporate customers. The Group's distinct competitive advantages include the partnerships and alliances it has forged with a diverse network of leading technology suppliers and its ability to interweave its software development capabilities with a number of these suppliers.

More information can be found at http://www.futuredatagroup.com

About Maximus Consulting (Hong Kong) Limited ("MXC")

Established in 2003, MXC is a Hong Kong-based company that provides professional one-stop information on security services and solutions, specializing in cyber security and anti-hacking services. MXC is trusted by over 150 businesses, performs over 100 security assessments annually, and monitors more than 300 cyber security devices through our SOCs. Positioned as a human-based artificial intelligence in the cyber security space, MXC has helped numerous major corporations in the finance, insurance, airline, logistics, and telecom industries to deter cyberattacks and prevent cybercrimes.

MXC became an indirect subsidiary of Future Data on 3 June 2019.

More information on MXC can be found at http://www.maximusholding.com

