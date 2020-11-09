Future Data Recorded The Most Profitable Q3

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEM listed Future Data Group Limited ("Future Data" or the "Group", 8229.hk), a technology services company, recorded the most profitable quarter ending 30 September 2020 ever ("September Quarter 2020"). As a result, our profit before tax nine-month ended on 30 September 2020 ("September Interim") also became the most profitable since listing.

"I am thrilled by the financial results for Q3", said David Lee, Future Data Group Limited's CEO.

Highlights of our September Interim are:

Korea operations contributed HK$402.6 million to the total revenue for September Interim, which was HK$15.9 million or 4.1% higher compared to HK$386.7 million a year ago.

to the total revenue for September Interim, which was or 4.1% higher compared to a year ago. Hong Kong operations contributed HK$18.9 million in revenue, which was 10.7% increase from HK$17.1 million a year ago.

operations contributed in revenue, which was 10.7% increase from a year ago. We also saw an increase in revenue contribution from system integration, cyber security and maintenance services by 4.1%, 24.0% and 10.7% respectively, relative to that a year ago.

Public sector contributed HK$182.7 million in revenue, which was HK$25.9 million or 16.5% increase.

in revenue, which was or 16.5% increase. Private sector contributed HK$238.9 million in revenue, which was HK$8.1 million or 3.3% decrease in September Interim 2020 as compared to year-ago period.

The increase in revenue has been driven by strong demand for online activities in Korea's market. In the September Quarter 2020, we have received a contract of HK$17.0 million from a finance corporation and another contract of HK$6.8 million from a global bank.

In the September Interim, we won contracts from e-Commerce arm of Korea's leading mobile operator, Korea's top search engine company, Korea's largest messaging app company and a global bank. "We are pleased to break our record of nine-month result after successfully listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The consumer changing habit to more online activities has become the revenue driving force for our business", David Lee, our CEO added.

About Future Data Group Limited

Listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2016, Future Data is a new breed of technology services companies. Future Data provides a wide range of digital infrastructure and cyber security services to corporate customers. The Group's distinct competitive advantages include the partnerships and alliances it has forged with a diverse base of leading technology suppliers and the ability to interweave its software development capabilities with a number of these suppliers.

More information can be found at http://www.futuredatagroup.com.

SOURCE Future Data Group Limited