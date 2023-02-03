|
FUTURE ELECTRONICS HEAD STEPS DOWN, FORMAL LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED
Miller to focus on health and address allegations raised in CBC program
MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Future Electronics today announced that - despite not being involved in the operations for a number of years - Chairman, President and CEO Robert G. Miller will permanently step down to focus on his very serious health issues and devote his attention to the protection of his reputation.
Mr. Miller adamantly and vehemently denies the malicious allegations made against him, and confirms they are false and wholly unsubstantiated and that they arose as a result of a bitter divorce. They are now being repeated for financial gain. A police investigation was conducted into these allegations and the authorities determined that they were unfounded.
Effective immediately, Omar Baig assumes the role of President and CEO.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
