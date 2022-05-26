FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, CONTINUES MOMENTUM TOWARDS COMMERCIALIZATION

Veteran Leaders with Decades of Experience in Global Operations, Supply Chain, Legal, and Finance will Accelerate Future Meat's Development as Company Plans to Build U.S. Operations and Bring Cultivated Meat Products to the Market

REHOVOT, Israel, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Meat Technologies (Future Meat), the industry-leading company developing innovative food technology to produce cultivated meat, announced today the key appointments of Gustavo Burger, Jennifer Henderson, and Moses Talbi, bringing decades of global leadership experience to the rapidly growing food-tech startup and building on the momentum following a record-breaking Series B fundraising round.

Future Meat announced today the key appointments of Gustavo Burger, Jennifer Henderson, and Moses Talbi

Gustavo Burger, Chief Operating Officer

Gustavo is an operations leader with experience around the globe and will develop, design, and implement a consumer-centric and sustainable end-to-end supply chain operation for Future Meat, leveraging digital capabilities to better serve customers and consumers around the globe. Prior to joining Future Meat, he was senior vice president of operations at The Kraft Heinz Company. Gustavo has extensive experience in various senior leadership roles handling procurement, manufacturing, and logistics at leading FMCG companies, including A.B. InBev and BRF S.A. For the last three years, Supply Chain Movement has listed him as a Top 10 Supply Chain Leader. He holds a bachelor's degree from Trevisan Escola de Negócios in Brazil and an advanced supply chain management certification from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Jennifer Henderson, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

Henderson is a corporate general counsel with over 20 years of legal experience and expertise in global product safety, quality, and regulatory affairs in the food, feed, and biotechnology segments. In her new role, Henderson will design, implement, and provide oversight and supervision for legal, food safety, regulatory affairs and compliance, government relations, and human resources. Prior to joining Future Meat, Henderson worked at Cargill, Inc., where she held regional and global leadership roles in Law, Commercial and Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory functions. Henderson holds a B.A. from the University of Minnesota in German Studies and a J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Moses Talbi, Chief Financial & Business Development Officer

Talbi is an experienced growth-driven financial and business development professional with almost 20 years of experience in leading global roles, working for multinational corporations and small startups, and private and publicly traded companies. Throughout his career, Moses led numerous fundraising rounds and global business development initiatives, with a strong focus on commercializing disruptive tech over various industries, including consumer products, biotech, software, and food-tech. He has been appointed as the company's first chief financial and business development officer. He will be responsible for the development, leadership, and execution of the company's financial and business development strategy as it evolves from a small startup to a multinational food company.

"Future Meat is on an accelerated growth track, and we've reached a significant milestone in expanding our executive leadership team to include these key new appointments. Our ability to attract world-class talent is a testament to what this company has already achieved and its long-term potential to change the world. This team is now laser-focused on expanding our operational footprint to create significant long-term growth. Bringing veteran leaders like Gustavo, Jennifer, and Moses together creates a powerful force for driving the business forward and executing our go-to-market strategy," said Nicole Johnson-Hoffman, Future Meat Technologies CEO.

About Future Meat

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Future Meat is the first cultivated meat company to break the commercial viability cost barrier, making cultivated meat that is delicious, non-GMO, healthy, sustainable, and available for widespread consumption. Future Meat created lines of animal cells that grow forever without genetic modifications, removing the need to harvest animals. The company produces cultivated chicken, lamb, beef, and pork with numerous environmental, health, and ethical benefits and will radically transform the global production of meat. Cultivated meat requires less land and water to produce and doesn't use antibiotics. www.future-meat.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-meat-technologies-expands-executive-leadership-team-continues-momentum-towards-commercialization-301554799.html

SOURCE Future Meat Technologies