Future Minerals Forum 2023 Confirms Over 200 Speakers for Second Edition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) today released the program details for the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF).

Scheduled to take place in Riyadh from January 10-12, 2023, FMF will gather mining industry leaders, including governments and business executives from around the world.

Addressing the most pertinent issues facing the sector, the forum will open on 10 January with the Ministerial Roundtable – an event for high-level government delegations and non-governmental organizations. With over 200 speakers, among the subjects to be addressed include the global outlook and future of mining, the sector's role in the energy transition, and the contribution of mining to the development of societies.

"Aware of the global challenges we face, in Saudi Arabia, we are keen to leverage our rich geological resources to deliver a secure, reliable, and responsible supply of minerals and metals to the world. We believe that together with the wider region, we can be a key enabler of a decarbonized economy while supporting sustainable development," said HE, Saudi Arabia Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, Khalid Al-Mudaifer.

"That's why we are gathering mining leaders to convene, discuss and explore the new metals and minerals hub emerging from Africa to Western and Central Asia," Al-Mudaifer added.

Among the long list of international speakers are Mike Henry, CEO of BHP; Andrew Liveris, Chairman of Lucid Motors; Roy Harvey, President and CEO of Alcoa; Joc O'Rourke, President & CEO of Mosaic; Gerd Muller, General Director of UNIDO; Rohitesh Dhawan, President and CEO of ICMM; Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma'aden; Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick Gold; Robert Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines; Jeremy Weir, CEO of Trafigura; Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of Eurasian Resources Group; Mark Mobius, Founder of Mobius Capital Partners; Evy Hambro, Head of Thematic and Sector Investing at BlackRock; Vivek Chaand Segal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Motherson Group; Sheila Khama, former CEO of De Beers Botswana; Marcello Spinelli, Executive Vice President Iron Ore of Vale; Florence Drummond, CEO of Indigenous Women in Mining and Resources Australia (IWIMRA); Iván Arriagada, CEO, Antofagasta; and Donald Sadoway, Professor of Materials Chemistry at MIT.

Confirmed FMF 2023 sponsors include industry heavyweights such as Headstream Capital Partners LLP, ERG, Siemens, and Barrick Gold.

