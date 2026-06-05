Future Prices $200 Mln IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10 Each

(RTTNews) - Future Corp. (FTRAU ), a special purpose acquisition company, on Thursday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per unit.

The offering is expected to close on June 8.

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $200 million before underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

The company said each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.

The units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 5 under the ticker symbol "FTRAU."