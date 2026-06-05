|
05.06.2026 07:19:23
Future Prices $200 Mln IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10 Each
(RTTNews) - Future Corp. (FTRAU ), a special purpose acquisition company, on Thursday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per unit.
The offering is expected to close on June 8.
FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.
The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $200 million before underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.
The company said each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
The units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 5 under the ticker symbol "FTRAU."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!