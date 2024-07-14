|
14.07.2024 13:00:00
Future-Proof Your Portfolio: 3 Low-Cost AI Stocks to Buy in July
Investors need to keep a close eye on technology trends and business ideas in the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) market. In this brief review of three stellar AI investment ideas, a panel of Fool.com contributors will focus on tech giants with proven prospects in this arena.These stocks are also relatively affordable. The companies under the lens today are at the forefront of AI innovation while offering fantastic investment opportunities.Nicholas Rossolillo (Amazon): E-commerce and cloud infrastructure provider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) rallied over 50% in the last year. Finally, after the stock was clobbered by the bear market, it reached fresh all-time highs recently. Yet in spite of all its economic might, Amazon's market cap is a lowly $2 trillion, currently in fifth place among the "Magnificent Seven" stocks behind Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 409,00
|1,09%
