Future-Proofing Ads: Inside The Trade Desk's Innovation Factory

In the not-so-quiet corridors of The Trade Desk 's (NASDAQ: TTD) research and development (R&D) department, the future of advertising is being written with code, algorithms, and, let's face it, probably a lot of caffeine.In a recent video call with Fool.com, Laura Schenkein, TTD's CFO, underscored the digital advertising specialist's commitment to diverse R&D efforts."Every two or three years since I've been at the company, we do a massive revamp of our platform," Schenkein said. "Embedded within each of those two-to-three-year platform total revamps are a ton of products and a ton of things that we're working on."