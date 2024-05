Future Retirees Are at Big Risk of a Future Social Security Benefits Cut Right Now. It's Not for the Reason You Think.

Some future retirees could find themselves with less lifetime Social Security income and with smaller monthly benefits than they should receive.Now, you may assume that's because the benefits program is going to run out of money. In reality, though, there's actually another reason many of the seniors of tomorrow could find themselves with smaller retirement checks than they anticipated. And this other potential cause of lost income is a lot more likely than Social Security going broke.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel