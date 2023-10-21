|
Future Tech Titans: 2 Top AI Stocks to Watch in 2023
While artificial intelligence (AI) is not a new concept, it has emerged as the most prominent investment trend in 2023. The launch of generative AI applications like ChatGPT, Bard, and Claude 2 has ignited significant interest. AI is also not a passing trend, considering that the technology is already well-entrenched in the daily lives of many people.In this context, it makes sense for forward-looking investors to pick up positions in AI stocks with promising outlooks. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are two companies that stand a good chance of rising to prominence in the next decade. Let's analyze them further.SoundHound is a prominent name in AI-powered audio technology. Thanks to the robust adoption of its AI-driven voice and speech solutions, SoundHound AI has seen a rapid addition of new customers and increasing usage from existing customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
