Futures Point Broadly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The U.S. trade deficit report and Fed speeches might be the highlight on Wednesday. After the close of the market, Amgen, Ford, and Snap will be releasing their quarterly results.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are down. As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 33.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 24.75 points.

The U.S. major averages Tuesday closed modestly higher. The Dow climbed 141.24 points or 0.4 percent to 38,521.36, the S&P 500 rose 11.42 points or 0.2 percent to 4,954.23 and the Nasdaq inched up 11.32 points or 0.1 percent to 15,609.00.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $62.2 billion, while the deficit was $63.2 billion in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 1.2 million barrels, and the gasoline inventories were 1.2 million barrels.

Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Consumer Credit for December is scheduled at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for an increase of $16.2 billion, while it was up $23.7 billion.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.44 percent to 2,829.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.34 percent to 16,081.89 after climbing 4 percent in the previous session.

Japanese markets edged down slightly. The Nikkei average ended 0.11 percent lower at 36,119.92. The broader Topix index rose 0.42 percent to 2,549.95.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.45 percent to 7,615.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.54 percent higher at 7,850.90.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 7.90 points or 0.10 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 55.10 points or 0.32 percent. FTSE 100 of England is falling 27.31 points or 0.36 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 3.34 points or 0.03 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.19 percent.