Futures Point To Broadly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, there are no major economic announcements. Investors might be looking ahead to the Consumer Price Inflation report on Wednesday.

Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading mostly down. Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 69.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 13.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 52.25 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed in positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting a standout gain. The Nasdaq jumped 156.37 points or 1.1 percent to 13,917.89, the S&P 500 climbed 29.97 points or 0.7 percent to 4,487.46 and the Dow rose 87.13 points or 0.3 percent to 34,663.72.

On the economic front, the Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. The four-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended on a subdued note, with the Shanghai Composite index slipping 0.18 percent to 3,137.06. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.39 percent to 18,025.89.

Japanese stocks rallied. The Nikkei average climbed 0.95 percent to 32,776.37 while the broader Topix index settled 0.82 percent higher at 2,379.91.

Australian markets edged up slightly. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.20 percent to 7,206.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.20 percent at 7,402.90.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 32.57 points or 0.44 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 107.00 points or 0.68 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 23.24 points or 0.31 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 28.48 points or 0.26 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.55 percent.