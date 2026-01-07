Futures Point To Broadly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department's JOLTS report, the Factory Orders as well as the ISM Services Index for December might be the focus on Wednesday. Geopolitical tensions and risks might continue to be counted by investors.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar moved in a tight range, while gold dropped nearly 1 percent. Oil extended steep overnight losses.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 10.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 7.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 64.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended higher on Tuesday. The Dow jumped 484.90 points or 1.0 percent to 49,462.08, the Nasdaq climbed 151.35 points or 0.7 percent to 23,547.17 and the S&P 500 rose 42.77 points or 0.6 percent to 6,944.82.

On the economic front, the ADP Employment report for December will be issued at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is growth of 47,000, while it was down 32,000 in the prior month.

The Factory Orders for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the orders were up 0.2 percent.

The ISM Services Index for December is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 52.2, while it was up 52.6 in November.

The Labor Department's Job Opening s and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 7.65 million, while it was up 7.67 million in October.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 1.9 million barrels, whil gasoline inventories were up 5.8 million barrels.

Federal Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will speak before the California Bankers Association 2026 Bank Presidents Seminar at 4.10 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 4,085.77. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.94 percent to 26,458.95.

Japanese markets fell sharply lower. The Nikkei average dropped 1.06 percent to 51,961.98 while the broader Topix index settled 0.77 percent lower at 3,511.34.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.15 percent to 8,695.60. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.23 percent higher at 9.018.