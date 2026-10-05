Futures Point To Broadly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The global energy market conflict and the Middle East supply disruptions are closely watched by investors. Despite intervention by major economies, oil prices edged up and gold prices traded higher on Monday.

The U.S. has removed its long-range bombers deployed at Royal Air Force in Fairford, probably due to an unspecified new threat that might have targeted the airbase. Media reports said that Iran has denied any involvement in the incident. Earlier on September 27, British officials have arrested five men alleging offenses of terror and explosives but were released them on bail.

In the Asian trading hours, spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $4,156.74 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $4,187.30.

Brent crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $102.64 a barrel after gaining almost 5 percent last week. WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $90.82 a barrel.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 26.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 47.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday firmly positive. The Nasdaq jumped 319.27 points or 1.2 percent to 27,190.86, the S&P 500 advanced 56.27 points or 0.7 percent to 7,722.72 and the Dow climbed 250.40 points or 0.5 percent to 51,176.96.

On the economic front, the PMI Composite Final for September will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 58.4, while the Flash report was 58.4 in the prior month.

The ISM Services Index for September is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 55.0, while it was up 55.4 in the prior month.

The 3-month and 6-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.28 percent higher at 24,040.34.

Japanese markets soared. The Nikkei average closed 2.40 percent higher at 69,946.86. The broader Topix index advanced 1.33 percent to 4,145.22.

Mainland China markets were closed.

Australian markets finished marginally higher.