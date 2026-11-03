Futures Point To Broadly Lower Open For Wall Street As Oil Price Rebounds

(RTTNews) - The U.S. mid-term elections started and different states are casting their ballots. Investors are alert on rebounding oil prices after the U.S. attack on Qeshm Island in Iran.

Brent crude futures rose 1.8 percent to $106.62 a barrel. WTI crude futures were up 1.6 percent at $97.98 a barrel.

Gold prices fell toward $3,900 an ounce. Spot gold fell about 1 percent to $3,908.42 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 1.3 percent at $3,917.57.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 298.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 103.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly down on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 272.68 points or 1.1 percent to 25,164.32, while the S&P 500 fell 38.67 points or 0.5 percent to 7,541.40.

On the economic front, the Factory Orders for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.2 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 7.160 million, while it was up 7.079 million in August.

The 6-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The 8-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian shares ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.82 percent to 3,608.10. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.57 percent to 23,525.97.

Japanese markets were closed for a national public holiday.

Australian markets eked out modest gain. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34 percent to 8,886.80. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.35 percent higher at 9,008.90.