Futures Point To Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The surge in oil future prices and the decline in U.S. crude oil stock might have an influence on investor sentiments.

Media reports say, Ukraine is making all efforts to gain their capital region back, while Russia is continuing with the bombing in the city of Mariupol in the southern region.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly lower.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 125.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 20.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 108.00 points.

The U.S. major averages showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday and gave back into the close of trading on Tuesday. The Dow advanced 254.47 points or 0.7 percent to 34,807.46, the Nasdaq spiked 270.36 points or 2 percent to 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 50.43 points or 1.1 percent to 4,511.61.

On the economic front, the Commerce, Housing and Urban Development Department's New Home Sales for February will be published at 10.00 am. The consensus is for 810K, while it was up 801K in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were up 4.3 million barrels. The Gasoline Inventories were down 3.6 million barrels. A two-year treasury floating-rate note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Twenty-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to participate in Panel on Emerging Challenges for Central Bank Governors in a Digital World at Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Summit 2022 at 8.00 am ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly to participate in a conversation at the Bloomberg Equality Summit at 11.45 am ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday. Chinese shares eked out modest gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended 0.34 percent higher at 3,271.03. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.21 percent to finish at 22,154.08.

Japan's Nikkei index jumped as much as 3 percent to 28,040.16. Australian markets ended at a two-month high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose half a percent to 7,377.90.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 44.74 points or 0.67 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 125.39 points or 0.85 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 8.58 points or 0.12 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 12.87 points or 0.11 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.05 percent.