Futures Point To Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The Import and Export prices and Consumer Sentiment might be the highlights on Friday.

Asian shares finished in negative territory, while European shares are trading positive. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 72.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 15.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 84.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Thursday. The Nasdaq pulled back off its highs of the session going into the close but still ended the day up 271.84 points or 1.7 percent at 16,442.18. The S&P 500 also climbed 38.42 points or 38.42 points or 0.7 percent to 5,199.06, but the narrower Dow edged down 2.43 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 38,459.08.

On the economic front, the Import and Export Prices for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for import prices is 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month. Export Prices are expected to be up 0.3 percent.

The Consumer Sentiment for April is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 79.0, while it was up 79.4 percent in March. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Friday reported first-quarter profit that increased to $13.42 billion or $4.44 per share from $12.62 billion or $4.10 per share last year. The results beat estimates.

Wells Fargo's first-quarter earnings were lower, compared to the prior year, despite increase in revenue.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 756 and the U.S. rig count was 620.

Asian stocks declined on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.49 percent to 3,019.47.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.18 percent to 16,721.69.

Japanese stocks eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average inched up 0.21 percent to 39,523.55 while the broader Topix index added 0.46 percent to close at 2,759.64.

Australian markets edged lower. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 dipped 0.33 percent to 7,788.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.30 percent lower at 8,050.20.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 62.81 points or 0.78 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 146.62 points or 0.82 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 103.45 points or 1.31 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 10.75 points or 0.09 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.72 percent.