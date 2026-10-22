Futures Point To Lower Open For Wall Street As Crude Oil Price Surges

(RTTNews) - A surge in oil prices and escalating supply risks, after the attack on Saudi's oil field are influencing the investor sentiments on Thursday.

Oil prices surged. Brent crude futures jumped 3.3 percent to $112.43 a barrel. WTI crude futures were up 2.6 percent at $99.69.

Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield continues normal operations following the drone attack.

Gold prices fell over 1 percent. Spot gold tumbled 1.3 percent to $4,088.97 an ounce after rising modestly on Wednesday to snap three-days of declines. U.S. gold futures were down 1.1 percent at $4,104.50.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 308.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 77.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 482.00 points.

The US major averages closed firmly in positive territory on Wednesday. The Nasdaq jumped 278.04 points or 1.1 percent to 26,702.86, the Dow climbed 360.21 points or 0.7 percent to 52,856.09 and the S&P 500 rose 44.60 points or 0.6 percent to 7,757.17.

On the economic front, the Conference Board's Leading Indicators for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.2 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 200K, while it was up 199K in the prior week.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 67 bcf.

The 2-year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The 2-year and 5-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for October will be released at 11.5, while it was up 14 in the prior month.

5-year Treasury Inflation - Protected Securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level $6.756 trillion.

Asian stocks finished lower on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.48 percent to 3,658.03. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plummeted 3.03 percent to 22,934.68.

Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei average fell 2.65 percent to 62,907.84 while the broader Topix index closed 1.14 percent lower at 3,997.50.

Australian markets ended modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.43 percent to 8,793.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.44 percent lower at 8,917.10.