Futures Point To Lower Open To Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Investors might react to a report on U.S. personal income and spending, that might give an insight into inflation. , Amazon, Intel, Amgen, as well as Snap have scheduled their earnings reports on today after the bell.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly positive, while European shares are trading down . As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were down 118.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 14.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 34.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed with strong gains on Thursday. The Nasdaq soared 287.89 points or 2.4 percent to 12,142.24, the S&P 500 surged 79.36 points or 2.0 percent to 4,135.35 and the Dow jumped 524.29 points or 1.6 percent to 33,826.16.

On the economic front, the Personal Income and Outlays for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Employment Cost Index for the first quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 1.0 percent, while it was up 1.0 percent in the prior quarter.

The Chicago PMI for April will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 43.5, while it was up 43.8 in March.

The Michigan University's Consumer Sentiment for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 63.5, while it was up 63.5 in the previous month. The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 858 and the U.S. Rig Count was $753.

The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for March will be revealed at 3.00 pm ET. In February it was up 1.7 percent.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday. Chinese shares today. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed 1.14 percent higher at 3,323.27. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 0.27 percent to 19,894.57.

Japanese shares posted strong gains. The Nikkei average climbed 1.40 percent to 28,856.44 while the broader Topix index closed 1.23 percent higher at 2,057.48.

Australian markets snapped a five-day losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.23 percent to 7,309.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.25 percent to end at 7,501.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 64.55 points or 0.86 percent. The German DAX is sliding 67.42 points or 0.42 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is losing 43.36 points or 0.55 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is gaining 21.85 points or 0.19 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.02 percent.