Futures Point To Moderaly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Geopolitical conditions might continue to influence investor sentiments on Thursday. In response to the U.S. proposal for ending the Middle East conflict, Iran might be sharing their response today.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.

In the Asian trading session, Oil prices extended losses, with Brent crude futures falling nearly 2 percent toward $99 a barrel. The dollar index was subdued, while gold prices jumped more than 1 percent toward $4,750 an ounce.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 50.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 9.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday higher. The Nasdaq surged 512.82 points or 2 percent to 25,838.94, the S&P 500 shot up 105.90 points or 1.5 percent to 7,365.12 and the Dow jumped 612.34 points or 1.2 percent to 49,910.59.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 205K, while it was up 189K in the prior week.

The Productivity and Costs for the first quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 1.7 percent, while it was up 1.8 percent in the prior quarter.

Construction Spending for February will be held at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.2 perent, while it was down 0.3 percent in the prior month. The Construction Spending for March will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is 0.4 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 79 bcf.

The Consumer Credit for March will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $12 billion, while it was up $9.5 billion last month.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. The Level in the prior week was $6.70 trillion.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in fireside chat before the 2026 InvestUP CEO Summit at 1.00 pm ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Beth Hammack speaks on 'Fed 101 and policy' in a fireside chat before the 2026 Ohio CEO Summit: 'Blueprints for Bold Leadership' at 2.05 pm ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will participate in moderated discussion before event organized by the Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress at 3.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.48 percent to 4,180.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.57 percent to 26,626.28.

Japanese markets finished significantluy up. The Nikkei average soared 5.58 percent to 62,833.84. The broader Topix index settled 3 percent higher at 3,840.49.

Australian markets rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.96 percent to 8,878.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 1.01 percent higher at 9,107.