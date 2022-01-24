Futures Pointing To Continued Weakness On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Monday, extending the sell-off seen last week. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on the day, with the Dow futures down by 178 points.

Concerns about tightening monetary policy may continue to weigh on the markets ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is scheduled to begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday, with the latest monetary policy decision due Wednesday afternoon.

While the Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in mid-March.

Recent downward momentum may also contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street after the S&P 500 saw its worst week since March of 2020 last week.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data may keep some traders on the sidelines ahead of the Fed meeting.

Along with the Fed announcement, reports on consumer confidence, new home sales, durable goods orders and personal income and spending may attract attention in the coming days.

The major U.S. markets were down again on Friday, hugging both sides of the unchanged line in the morning before going into freefall in the afternoon to end in the red for the fourth straight session.

For the day, the Dow plummeted 450.02 points or 1.3 percent to finish at 34,265.37, while the Nasdaq plunged 385.10 points or 2.7 percent to close at 13.768.92 and the S&P 500 tumbled 84.79 points or 1.9 percent to end at 4,397.94.

With the continued sell-off, major averages also moved sharply lower for the week. The Dow showed a 4.6 percent nosedive, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq plummeted by 5.7 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all shown notable moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has tumbled by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are down by 2.4 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.09 to $84.05 a barrel after falling $0.41 to $85.14 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after sliding $10.80 to $1,831.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $8 to $1,839.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.69 yen versus the 113.68 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1303 compared to last Friday's $1.1344.