Futures Pointing To Continued Weakness On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Wednesday, adding to the losses posted in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.3 percent.

Concerns about the outlook for the global may continue to weigh on the markets following the recent release of disappointing data from overseas.

A recent surge in oil prices may add to the negative sentiment amid worries higher oil prices could keep inflation at elevated levels.

The price of crude oil reached its highest levels since last November after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts until the end of the year.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of July.

The report said the trade deficit increased to $65.0 billion in July from a revised $63.7 billion in June. Economists had expected the trade deficit to rise to $65.8 billion from the $65.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports increased by slightly more than the value of exports.

The value of imports climbed by 1.7 percent to $316.7 billion, while the value of exports rose by 1.6 percent to $251.7 billion.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on service sector activity in the month of August.

The ISM's services PMI is expected to edge down to 52.5 in August from 52.7 in July, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve is due to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday after posting some strong gains last week. The major averages all ended in negative territory, although the Nasdaq managed to see a few brief spells above the flat line.

The Dow ended with a loss of 195.74 points or 0.6 percent at 34,641.97. The S&P 500 settled lower by 18.94 points or 0.4 percent at 4,496.83, while the Nasdaq finished with a marginal loss of 10.86 points or 0.1 percent at 14,020.95.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while South Korea's Kospi slid by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has slumped by 1.0 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.42 to $86.28 a barrel after jumping $1.14 to $86.69 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,950, down $2.60 compared to the previous session's close of $1,952.60. On Tuesday, gold fell $14.50.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.29 yen compared to the 147.72 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0736 compared to yesterday's $1.0722.