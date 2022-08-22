Futures Pointing To Extended Pullback On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open on Monday, with stocks likely to extend the pullback seen in the previous session.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street ahead of this week's economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In a research note, Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research, suggested Fed Chair Jerome Powell will sound a more hawkish tone in his comments at the conference.

"Fed Chair Powell is likely to sound meaningfully more hawkish during his Jackson Hole speech on Friday morning at 10am ET than he did at his July 27th press conference, when he said the fed funds rate is already back to neutral," Senyek said.

He added, "As we've previously discussed at length, we believe that Fed would have to hike the fed funds rate to 4.5%+ to set inflation on a sustainable path back toward the FOMC's long-term 2% target."

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Jackson Hole symposium as well as some key U.S. economic data.

After ending Thursday's choppy session modestly higher, stocks showed a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Friday. The major averages came under pressure early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels in the final hour of trading but remained firmly negative. The Dow slid 292.30 points or 0.9 percent to 33,706.74, the Nasdaq plunged 260.12 points or 2 percent to 12,705.22 and the S&P 500 tumbled 55.26 points or 1.3 percent to 4,228.48.

With the drop on the day, the major averages all moved lower for the week, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 snapping four-week winning streaks.

While the Nasdaq dove by 2.6 percent, the S&P 500 slumped by 1.2 percent and the narrower Dow edged down by 0.2 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders looked to cash in on recent strength in the markets, which lifted the major averages well off their June lows to their best levels in almost four months.

Traders may have been moving money out of stocks amid caution ahead of the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Remarks by Federal Reserve officials at the annual symposium are likely to be in focus, as traders look for additional clues about the pace of future interest rate hikes.

Recent comments from some Fed officials have indicated the central bank will continue to raise interest rates aggressively at its next meeting in September.

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said recently that he expects a third straight 75 basis point interest rate hike in September, while San Francisco Fed colleague Mary Daly said that raising rates by 50 or 75 basis points next month would be "reasonable."

Kansas City Fed president Esther George argued that the drop in inflation registered in July was not evidence the underlying problem was fixed.

The sell-off on Wall Street may have been exaggerated by low volume as traders stuck to the sidelines ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium as well as next week's reports on durable goods orders, new home sales, and personal income and spending.

The personal income and spending report due next Friday is likely to attract particular attention, as it includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed.

Airline stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, resulting in a 4.4 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Significant weakness was also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2.8 percent slump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Applied Materials (AMAT) posted a steep loss even though the semiconductor equipment maker reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.

Brokerage stocks also saw considerable weakness, dragging the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index down by 2.7 percent.

Steel, gold, and housing stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, while pharmaceutical stocks were among the few groups to buck the downtrend.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slipping $0.42 to $90.35 a barrel after rising $0.27 to $90.77 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after falling $8.30 to $1,762.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $20.50 to $1,742.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 137.16 yen versus the 136.97 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $0.9996 compared to last Friday's $1.0037.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as investors awaited a slew of U.S. data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's keynote address at the Kansas City Fed's two-day annual economic symposium this week for fresh clues on the economic and interest rate outlook.

The dollar held its ground following last week's surge, while oil prices tumbled nearly 2 percent in Asian trading after three days of gains.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,277.79 as the country's central bank cut its key lending rates again in an attempt to boost an economy battered by COVID-19 lockdowns and property debt problems. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.6 percent to 19,656.98 after choppy trading.

Japanese shares ended lower to extend losses from the previous two sessions. The Nikkei 225 Index shed 0.5 percent to close at 28,794.50, while the broader Topix finished marginally lower at 1,992.59. Tech stocks led the losses, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron falling 1-2 percent.

Seoul stocks fell for a fourth straight session on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening and its impact on economic growth. The Kospi tumbled 1.2 percent to 2,462.50.

Tech and bio shares paced the declines, with SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Biologics and POSCO losing 1-2 percent.

Australian markets fell, dragged down by miners and banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 1 percent to 7,046.90, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended 1 percent lower at 7,287.20. The big four banks gave up 1-2 percent, while gold miner Newcrest lost 4.4 percent.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed 0.7 percent to 11,763.95 after Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said that policymakers want rates to be "comfortably above neutral" to help lower core inflation.

Europe

European stocks have tumbled on Monday, with fears of aggressive monetary tightening and concerns over Europe's energy crisis keeping investors nervous.

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, deepening the energy crunch that is threatening to plunge the region into a recession.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told German newspaper Rheinischen Post that inflation in Germany could hit a 70-year high of 10 percent this fall as Russian natural gas supplies slow.

A recession appears likely next winter but the European Central Bank should continue increasing rates to tame inflation, he added.

Elsewhere, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Friday that the "urge" among central bankers was towards faster, front-loaded rate increases.

Investors await minutes of the ECB's last policy meeting and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's key speech at the Fed's annual economic symposium this week for additional clues on the economic and rate outlook.

While the German DAX Index has plunged by 2.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta have shown notable moves to the downside on concerns about China's growth prospects.

Wizz Air Holdings, a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier, has also plunged on news its chief financial officer Jourik Hooghe will be stepping down to pursue another opportunity.

Meanwhile, Cinema chain Cineworld Group has rallied after confirming that it is considering a voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the United States.

German healthcare group Fresenius SE has also surged on news that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Sturm will leave the company next month and be succeeded by Michael Sen, currently the CEO of subsidiary Fresenius Kabi.

U.S. Economic Reports

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.