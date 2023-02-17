Futures Pointing To Extended Pullback On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to extend the sharp pullback seen in the previous session.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may continue to weigh on Wall Street as traders digest this week's batch of economic data.

Reports on consumer and producer price inflation and retail sales have led to worries the Federal Reserve could raise rates higher than currently anticipated.

Recent comments from Fed officials have added to the concerns, with some suggesting the central bank could raise rates by another 50 basis points next month.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as some traders may look to get a head start on the long Presidents Day weekend.

With hotter-than-expected inflation data leading to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday. The major averages showed a significant pullback after turning positive over the course of Wednesday's session.

The major averages regained ground after an initial sell-off but once again came under pressure in the final hour of trading. The Dow slumped 431.20 points or 1.3 percent to 33,696.85, the Nasdaq plunged 214.76 points or 1.8 percent to 11,855.83 and the S&P 500 tumbled 57.19 points or 1.4 percent at 4,090.41.

The steep drop on Wall Street came following the release of a Labor Department report showing a bigger than expected increase in producer prices.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.7 percent in January after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in December.

Economists had expected producer prices to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.5 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

While the report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 6.0 percent in January from 6.5 percent in December, the year-over-year growth was expected to slow to 5.4 percent.

Following the consumer price inflation and retail sales data released earlier this week, the report added to worries about the outlook for interest rates.

Traders have recently expressed concerns the Federal Reserve will raise rates higher than currently anticipated in an effort to combat inflation.

"The larger than expected increase to producer prices is unwelcome news to the Fed and reinforce the view that further policy tightening is needed to tame inflation," said Matthew Martin, U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

A separate Labor Department report showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the week ended February 11th.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 194,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 195,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 200,000 from the 196,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Michael Pearce, Lead US Economist at Oxford Economics, said the current level of jobless claims suggests labor market conditions remain "exceptionally tight."

"That is consistent with most other indicators which suggest that the labor market is still carrying plenty of momentum, leaving the Fed on track to raise rates at its March meeting, and probably at the May meeting too," Pearce added.

Software stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index down by 2.7 percent.

Substantial weakness was also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2.5 percent slump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Airline stocks also showed a significant move to the downside on the day, resulting in a 2.4 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Housing stocks also saw considerable weakness following disappointing housing starts data, moving notably lower along with retail, oil and telecom stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are plunging $2.54 to $75.95 a barrel after edging down $0.10 to $78.49 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after rising $6.50 to $1,851.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $15.90 to $1,835.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 134.67 yen versus the 133.94 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0633 compared to yesterday's $1.0674.

Asia

Asian stocks retreated on Friday as hotter-than-expected U.S. producer price data coupled with hawkish comments from two Federal Reserve officials stoked worries about further interest rate hikes.

Technology stocks led losses in the region as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to a high of 3.900 percent, its highest level since December 30.

The dollar strengthened against Asian currencies, denting bullion's appeal. Oil extended losses as concerns mounted about U.S. oversupply.

China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to 3,224.02 despite the country's top leaders declaring a "decisive victory" over COVID-19, claiming the world's lowest fatality rate.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.3 percent to 20,719.81. China Renaissance shares plunged 28.3 percent after the investment bank said it has been unable to contact Mr. Bao Fan, the firm's controlling shareholder, as well as chairman, executive director and CEO.

Japanese shares ended notably lower amid considerable uncertainties on the direction of monetary policy under new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

The Nikkei 225 Index slid 0.7 percent to 27,513.13, while the broader Topix closed 0.5 percent lower at 1,991.93, dragged down by tech stocks.

Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 2.2 percent, while Advantest, Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron ended down between 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings slumped 4 percent, while tire maker Bridgestone and steel firm Kobe Steel climbed 4-5 percent.

Seoul stocks declined on U.S. rate woes. The Kospi settled down 1.0 percent at 2,451.21, with Samsung Electronics, LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI losing 2-4 percent.

Australian stocks closed lower after Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe told members of parliament that the "full effect" of multiple interest rate hikes is yet to come and that rates still had a ways to rise.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.9 percent to 7,346.80, led lower by coal miners and technology stocks. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.9 percent lower at 7,552.20.

Whitehaven Coal shares plunged 5.2 percent, while tech majors Block Inc. and Xero Ltd. slumped 7.8 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.

Europe

European shares have fallen on Friday after two Federal Reserve officials said interest rates may need to move to a higher level than anticipated. More hawkish rate repricing has driven up U.S. Treasury rates and dented demand for riskier assets.

In economic news, data showed German producer price inflation eased for the fourth straight month in January to reach its lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years amid a continued slowdown in energy prices.

The producer price index climbed 17.8 percent year-over-year in January, which was slower than the 21.2 percent surge in December. Economists had forecast price growth to ease to 16.4 percent.

Elsewhere, U.K. shop sales volumes unexpectedly rose by 0.5 percent in January after falling in December, official figures showed.

While the German DAX Index has fallen by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

Global reinsurance giant Swiss Re has moved to the downside after reporting a decrease in net income for the full year 2022.

Sartorius AG, a German biopharmaceutical firm, has also fallen after order intake dropped 6.1 percent in fiscal 2022 from last year.

Allianz SE has also come under pressure after fourth-quarter profits fell at its nonlife and asset-management operations.

Medical products maker Smith+Nephew has also slid after naming Rupert Soames as its new chairman designate.

Lender NatWest has also shown a significant move to the downside despite reporting a strong rise in annual profits.

Meanwhile, Air France-KLM shares have soared in Paris after the airline reported robust bookings for 2023 and forecast higher margins.

Kingspan Group shares have also moved sharply higher. The Irish building materials firm reported higher revenue and profit last year despite "bumpy" economic conditions.

Swiss specialty chemical firm Sika AG has also shown a strong move to the upside after its fiscal 2022 net profit grew 11 percent from last year.

Mercedes-Benz Group has also rallied. The carmaker delivered strong full-year results and said it intends to repurchase up to 4 billion euros of shares over the next two years.

Warehouse specialist SEGRO has also advanced after delivering a strong operational result for 2022.

U.S. Economic Reports

Import prices in the U.S. saw a modest decrease in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The Labor Department said import prices dipped by 0.2 percent in January after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in December.

Economists had expected import prices to slip by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices climbed by 0.8 percent in January after plunging by a revised 3.2 percent in December.

The increase surprised economists, who had expected export prices to edge down by 0.2 percent compared to the 2.6 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

At 10 am ET, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of January.

The leading economic index is expected to decrease by 0.8 percent in January after slumping by 1.0 percent in December.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the sports betting company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.

Food delivery company DoorDash (DASH) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting fourth quarter revenues that exceeded estimates and announcing a $750 million stock buyback.

On the other hand, shares of Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is likely to come under pressure after the restaurant chain reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results.

Transportation company C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) may also move to the downside after JPMorgan downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Underweight from Neutral.