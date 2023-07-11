Futures Pointing To Higher Open On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks poised to add to modest gains posted in the previous session.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday with the Dow outperforming the other major averages in a somewhat lackluster session.

While the Dow stayed positive throughout the day's session, the S&P 500 fell into the red around noon before recovering to move higher, and the Nasdaq spent much of the session in negative territory.

The Dow closed with a gain of 209.52 points or 0.6 percent at 33,944.40. The S&P 500 closed higher by 10.58 points or 0.2 percent at 4,409.53, while the Nasdaq climbed 24.77 points or 0.2 percent to settle at 13,685.48.

Traders were largely reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of closely watched data on consumer and producer price inflation later in the week.

The inflation data may have a considerable impact on the outlook for interest rates following last week's mixed monthly jobs report.

The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, is expected to slow to 5.0 percent from 5.3 percent.

Ahead of the inflation data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating a 92.4 percent chance of another quarter point rate hike at the next Fed meeting later this month.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing wholesale inventories were roughly flat in the month of May.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories were virtually unchanged in May after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in April.

Economists had expected wholesale inventories to edge down by 0.1 percent, matching the dip originally reported for the previous month.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.32 to $73.31 a barrel after falling $0.87 to $72.99 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after edging down $1.50 to $1,931 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $7.60 to $1,938.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 140.54 yen compared to the 141.31 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0984 compared to yesterday's $1.1001.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday, the dollar dipped and U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower after comments from several Fed officials suggested the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

Markets expect U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday to provide additional clues on the interest rate outlook.

Sentiment was also underpinned after the People's Bank of China said it would extend financial support for the beleaguered property sector until end-2024.

Chinese shares eked out modest gains as Beijing signaled more stimulus to aid its property sector. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,221.37. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended 1.0 percent higher at 18,659.83.

Japanese shares fluctuated before ending on a flat note. The Nikkei 225 Index finished marginally higher at 32,203.57, while the broader Topix Index dropped 0.3 percent to 2,236.40.

Automakers Honda Motor, Toyota and Nissan fell 1-2 percent as the yen rose past 141 per dollar for the first time in nearly a month. Drug makers Eisai and Daiichi Sankyo fell 3-4 percent.

Chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest soared 4.3 percent, Tokyo Electron added 1.1 percent and Screen Holdings surged 2.7 percent.

Sumco Corp. climbed 4.8 percent after reports that the government would give the major producer of silicon wafers a subsidy of up to 75 billion yen ($530 million) to fund additional capacity.

Seoul stocks rose sharply on expectations that U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday could signal a further moderation in price pressures. The Kospi jumped 1.7 percent to 2,562.49, snapping its five-session losing streak.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rallied 2.9 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix added 2.8 percent and leading wireless services provider SK Telecom gained 2.1 percent.

Australian markets posted strong gains led by a rally in heavyweight mining and energy stocks. Gold miners and banks also posted widespread gains.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped 1.5 percent to 7,108.90, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended 1.5 percent higher at 7,315.80.

Europe

European stocks were mixed on Tuesday after separate reports showed German investor morale fell in July and a key measure of British wages matched its highest growth rate on record, keeping pressure on the Bank of England to raise already high interest rates.

Expectations of an imminent end to U.S. rate hikes and news of extended financial support to China's property sector helped limit regional losses, if any.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.1 percent.

Chipmaker Nordic Semiconductor ASA plunged 6 percent after reporting its second quarter and first half results.

Kingspan Group shares soared 12.3 percent. The building materials manufacturer said it expects a trading profit of nearly 435 million euros for the first half, slightly higher than 434 million euros reported in the comparable period last year.

Galliford Try Holdings jumped 3 percent. The construction company said that it expects to post its full year pre-exceptional profit before tax at the upper end of current analysts' forecasts, reflecting a strong performance across all its operations with increased revenue.

REIT British Land rallied 2 percent. In its operational update ahead of the annual general meeting, the company said it continues to see strong operational momentum in the business with good leasing activity, despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Renault Group fell about 1 percent. The French car maker has signed a binding 50/50 joint venture agreement with China's Geely Automobile Holdings to launch a new powertrain technology company.

Daimler Truck Holding rose 1.2 percent after the company increased its fiscal year 2023 guidance and announced 2 billion euros share buyback program.

Wind turbine manufacturing firm Nordex SE rallied 3.7 percent after saying it had secured additional wind farm orders at the end of the second quarter in the Mediterranean region.

Evotec SE jumped nearly 5 percent after entering into a global license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company for selected late-stage discovery programs within neuroscience.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes at 1 pm ET.